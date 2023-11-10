Want to know which Marksman Rifle is the best in Modern Warfare 3 right now? Marksman Rifles are intriguing weapons in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that act as the hybrid middleman between Sniper Rifles and Battle Rifles. Not quite as potent as the longest-range guns, they nevertheless make up for this decrease in power with mobility. While not for everyone, Marksman Rifles are a perfect choice for players who want to snipe but also want a lighter gun that won't weigh them down during a trek across the map.

All of the Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 2 are available in MW3 thanks to the Carry Forward system. We've ranked the entire the roster, so read on for our rundown of the best Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3!

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

What is the best Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 3?

There's a fair number of Marksman Rifles to sort through, but our pick is one of the newbies introduced in MW3 - the MTZ Interceptor. It manages to hit that hard-to-nail-down sweet spot between sniping and Battle Rifle manoeuvrability, and when kit out carefully, the MTZ Interceptor even wins a coveted spot on our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3.

Here is our tier list of Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3:

MTZ Interceptor MCW 6.8 Lockwood Mk2 SP-R 208 DM56 KVD Enforcer Crossbow LM-S TAQ-M Tempus Torrent EBR-14 SA-B 50

Below we've written up our thoughts on each of the MW3 Marksman Rifles, so you can learn more about why we've ranked each gun as we have.

12. SA-B 50

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The SA-B 50 is a powerful gun, but it ends up in the rear of our list thanks to its poor accuracy and recoil control. Compared to the SP-R 208, which also originated in Modern Warfare 2, the SA-B 50 feels like the lesser option for making one-shot kills.

If for whatever reason you want to use an underrated weapon, the SA-B 50 can prove effective if you outfit it with attachments that increase its ADS speed.

11. EBR-14

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The EBR-14 was the first Marksman Rifle acquired in MW2, and while it's a decent enough weapon, it's been outclassed by this point. It has an okay fire rate and accuracy at long range, but mid-range rifles like the LM-S are still faster, and once you get to higher-tiered guns on this list, there's not much point in comparing the EBR-14 to the competition.

With attachments like the FSS Grn. 7 Grip, SO R55 Adaptor, and FSS OLE-V Laser, the EBR-14 can still function as a starting gun to experiment with as you feel out your Marksman Rifle favourites.

10. Tempus Torrent

Image credit: Activision

The Tempus Torrent is essentially a semi-auto version of the more popular fully automatic M4 Assault Rifle. Its firepower can be quite lethal for long-distance combat, but it doesn't stand out as much as its more famous cousin.

Still, if you like the M4, this could be a decent go-to if you're first entering the world of Marksman Rifles. Start with pairing the gun with the 24" Outreach 4 barrel or the 7.62 High Velocity ammo for a damage upgrade.

9. TAQ-M

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The TAQ-M boasts impressive power, but a low bullet count per magazine, subpar speed, and so-so mobility keep it from ranking higher. Without any lever or bolt attachment options to increase accuracy, its also less versatile than the other Marksman Rifles here.

If you're still attracted by this rifle's sheer power, utilising a 15 Round Mag and amping up the speed with a good rear grip and stock can make a noticeable difference, though not enough to elevate the TAQ-M on our list just yet.

8. LM-S

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The LM-S is worth looking at if you want a fast-firing semi-auto weapon for delivering follow-up shots. It's like a lightweight version of a sniper rifle, and it's entirely possible that as Modern Warfare 3's meta changes, the ability to deliver multiple shots in rapid succession may make this gun rise in the ranks.

At the moment, one shot, one kill potential matters a little more in-game, which is why the LM-S ends up here. Nevertheless, keep an eye on this weapon especially as Modern Warfare 3 matures and the meta evolves.

7. Crossbow

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The Crossbow returns from Modern Warfare 2 and remains the go-to weapon for players who want to use something that's categorised as a Marksman Rifle but technically isn't a rifle, or even a gun at all.

If you want to make a statement in multiplayer, go with the crossbow. If you become especially practiced with it and follow our guide to the best crossbow loadout in MW3, you'll make up for slow velocity with effective damage and the sheer coolness factor of headshotting a target with a bolt when everyone else is using bullets.

6. KVD Enforcer

Image credit: Activision

The KVD Enforcer stands out from the pack due to its lightness and recoil control. This is a Marksman Rifle attuned for fast follow-up shots, and with a few upgrades to its damage output, it becomes an excellent firearm for run and gun tactics.

To take advantage of the KVD Enforcer, we recommend loadout upgrades that emphasise speed, like the Fire Starter Barrel and Bruen Flash V4 Stock.

5. DM56

Image credit: Activision

It's a cross-up between the KVD Enforcer and the DM56 on which gun comes out on top, but we put the DM56 ahead ever so slightly thanks to its excellent rate of fire and high controllability.

You can amplify this gun's potential even further by upping its bullet velocity and range with attachments like the MRES Mod Suppressor and the MTZ-Precision Blackthorn.

4. SP-R 208

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The SP-R 208 and the Lockwood Mk2 were neck-and-neck when we compared them in MW2, and this time around, the SP-R 208 ends up as the lesser weapon once again due to its lower fire rate and magazine capacity. This is still a great, dependable rifle with quality precision and recoil control, however.

The SP-R 208 is a beast when you focus on its quickscoping potential and mobility, and we like to start by outfitting it with a 12.5" Carbon Barrel and a Corio Laz-44 V3 laser attachment.

3. Lockwood Mk2

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The Lockwood Mk2 was our hard-hitting favourite in Modern Warfare 2. An ideal weapon for quickscope kills, especially with the Longhorn Lever for an improved fire rate, the Lockwood MK2 is still superb for chaining together shots in rapid succession.

Needless to say, this gun remains at the top of the Marksman Rifle pile, and can easily hold its own against the game's proper Sniper Rifles.

2. MCW 6.8

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The MCW 6.8's reliable damage output and adaptable nature make it a great choice for close quarters and medium-range encounters. It doesn't quite claim our top spot thanks to the fact that there's another Marksman Rifle out there that outclasses it slightly, and it's also overshadowed by its counterpart, the regular MCW - which is undoubtedly one of the best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3.

Despite the fact that it could probably use another name, the MCW 6.8 is still an awesome Marksman Rifle that nearly earns the top spot in its category.

1. MTZ Interceptor

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

For a fine-tuned balance between range, power, and handling, the MTZ Interceptor takes our pick for the best Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 3. It has the best punch out of this bunch for faraway sniper headshots, but also doesn't sacrifice any handling, making it a handy choice for nailing multiple body shots in rapid succession when foes sneak up on you.

Our MTZ Interceptor loadout guide has the full rundown for bumping up the MTZ Interceptor's range and bullet velocity, but you should start with the Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip, MCW Blackjack Stock, or Monolithic Suppressor.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That finishes our guide to the best Marksman Rifles in MW3. If you need advice on all of the game's guns, check out our guide to the best guns in MW3. Our guide to the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts is also required reading for helping you narrow down the armory combinations you need to wreck the competition.