What is the best vest in Modern Warfare 3? The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 perk system means that equipping gear means you activate their in-built perk. Alongside the best boots, gloves, and gear, picking the right vest to wear is also a great way to ensure you’re getting the most from your equipment.

The vests are versatile in what they have to offer, so depending on your playstyle and what game mode you’re playing, it’s worth taking a look at all of them and choosing what’s right for you. Let’s get down to business.

6. Demolition Vest

Equipment Slots: 2x Lethal

2x Lethal Gear Slots: Default

Default Bonus Effects: Resupply Lethal and Tactical Equipment every 25 seconds.

Unlocked at level 30, the Demolition Vest is for players who have a preference for lethal and tactical equipment as it resupplies these items every 25 seconds. It's bottom of our rankings as there's plenty more vests on offer that give players more advantageous perks for their gameplay, especially if you don't really use that many lethal or tactical items in the first place.

5. Engineer Vest

Equipment Slots: 2x Tactical, No Lethal

2x Tactical, No Lethal Gear Slots: 2x Gear

2x Gear Bonus Effects: Spot enemy Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights them for the team. Faster Field Upgrade recharge.

Unlocked at level 10, the Engineer Vest is great for helping your entire team our as its in-built perk spots enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls as well as your ADS pointing out enemies for your allies. Double plus, you’ll also get faster field upgrade recharge, making it a helpful addition to your setup if you like killstreak countering and utilizing your field upgrades regularly.

4. Infantry Vest

Equipment Slots: Default

Default Gear Slots: Default

Default Bonus Effects: Increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces refresh time. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Running Sneakers, you gain the effects of Lightweight Boots.

Equipment Slots: Tactical, Lethal, Field Upgrade. Gear Slots: Gloves, Boots, Gear. Standard issue mobile infantry vest. Increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces refresh time. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Running Sneakers, you gain the effects of Lightweight Boots.

There’s been a lot to say about the movement upgrades in Modern Warfare 3, but running those changes alongside the Infantry Vest makes it even better. It’s the first vest available to you in MW3 and it comes with a perk that will increase Tac Sprint duration and reduce refresh time. If you're someone that likes to keep the momentum up and get around the map as quick as possible, the Infantry Vest is for you.

3. CCT Comms Vest

Equipment Slots: No Lethal, No Tactical

No Lethal, No Tactical Gear Slots: 2x Gear

2x Gear Bonus Effects: Increases duration enemies stay on radar and zooms out radar for you and nearby allies. Enemies you kill drop intel packs, which generate a radar ping for you an nearby allies when collected. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Data Jacker, gain the effects of Mission Control Commlink.

The CCT Comms Vest offers players a clever intelligence resource that not only benefits you, but your entire team as well. Enemies will stay on yours and your teammates now zoomed out radar longer making it easier to spot, track, and eliminate them. Enemies will also drop intel packs when they die which generate a radar ping when collected. Whilst you lose the ability to use tactical or lethal equipment, you do gain access to two pieces of gear as opposed to one, so it's worth weighing up if this is something that will work for you.

2. Overkill Vest

Equipment Slots: 2x Primary Weapons, no Field Upgrade

2x Primary Weapons, no Field Upgrade Gear Slots: Default

Default Bonus Effects: Increased weapon swap speed. Reload while sprinting. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Quick-Grip Gloves, or Commando Gloves, gain the effects of Marksman Gloves.

The Overkill Vest offers players the perk of increased weapon swap speed and the ability to reload while sprinting. Unlike the previous Overkill perk in Call of Duty, the Overkill vest, although its namesake, doesn’t actually let you equip two primary weapons. Instead, this perk is reserved for the Gunner Vest which takes top spot in our rankings for this reason.

Fast weapon swapping is still an excellent perk and while picking it up with the Overkill vest, you don't have to waste your Gloves slot trying to acquire it and can in fact have one of the top Gloves choices, the Marksman Gloves to run alongaide it. An excellent combination.

1. Gunner Vest

Equipment Slots: 2x Primary Weapons

2x Primary Weapons Gear Slots: No Boots

No Boots Bonus Effects: Deploy with max ammo. Improved reload speed. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Mag Holster, gain the effects of Mission Control Commlink.

Atop our list, the Gunner Vest. As mentioned, this vest grants you the ability to carry two primary weapons, enough said. Wait, actually, there’s more. The Gunner Vest also comes with increased reload speed and will deploy with maximum ammo meaning you've not only got two primary weapons, you've also now got two primary weapons with full ammo locked and loaded and the ability to reload it faster than some of your enemies. Unlocked at level 20, it’s most definitely worth it.

That’s everything on the best vest in Modern Warfare 3. While gear can get you further ahead with the perks on offer, it’s always worth making sure you’re equipping the best guns in MW3 and keeping an eye on the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts.