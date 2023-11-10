Best MW3 Lachmann Sub loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Lachmann Sub loadout for Modern Warfare 3? The Lachmann Sub, also known as the MP5, has long been the go-to SMG for many Call Of Duty players. And thanks to the new Carry Forward system, the Lachmann Sub is available for use in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as well.

If you're looking for a solid MP5 build that allows you to speed through maps and mow down enemies left and right without hesitation, this is the guide for you. Below we'll explore the attachments and perks you need to create the very best Lachmann Sub loadout in MW3 right now.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the Lachmann Sub in MW3?

The Lachmann Sub was tremendously powerful even when it was first introduced to COD in Modern Warfare 2, and not much has changed since. There's a lot of fierce competition in MW3's SMG class, but the MP5 still stands apart for its generous combination of excellent time-to-kill and high mobility.

In some ways the Lachmann Sub is to the SMG class what the M4 is to the Assault Rifle class: a fantastic jack-of-all-trades weapon that doesn't sacrifice too much in accuracy in order to beat out most rivals in the damage department.

This is what allows us to make one of the strongest movement loadouts in Modern Warfare 3 with the MP5. So let's take a look at the attachments.

Best Lachmann Sub loadout in MW3

Muzzle: EXF Huntress-90

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Stock: LM Stockless Mod

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

This MP5 build is heavily focused on maximising movement speed and ADS/Sprint-To-Fire quickness. The heavy (or light) lifter in this department is obviously the Stockless Mod, but you'll find this particular selection of attachments works wonders at keeping you as nimble as possible while also making up for the Lachmann Sub's shortcomings in the new MW3 era.

Muzzle: EXF Huntress-90

The EXF Huntress-90 is, in our opinion, the best suppressor you can put on the Lachmann sub for this loadout. Sound suppression is a very useful thing to have when you're using a movement build, and the Huntress has the extra benefit of providing a substantial range and bullet velocity increase.

Remember, folks - range increases aren't just for turning a close-range gun into a mid-range gun. They also make you deal the maximum damage possible as consistently as possible.

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

The L38 Falcon 226mm is a risky pick when combined with a Stockless MP5, because the recoil does get quite hard to control. But with a bit of practice you can overcome the gun's kick, and the extra movement speed and ADS speed makes you so much quicker on your feet. If you find the recoil to be too much, we'd recommend instead adding a Merc Foregrip or VX Pineapple Foregrip with this attachment slot.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

I don't much like visible lasers, but your playstyle with this Lachmann Sub loadout should be so quick that you can afford to add the VLK LZR 7MW. This laser is visible while aiming down sights, but you get a huge boost to your ADS and Sprint-To-Fire speed. Especially when combined with...

Stock: LM Stockless Mod

The LM Stockless Mod is the key attachment to this loadout if you truly want to create the best possible movement build for the MP5. Obviously going without a Stock means the Lachmann Sub will kick like a mule, but practice will allow you to control it regardless at the ranges where it matters. The phenomenal boost to movement speed, ADS speed, Sprint-To-Fire speed, and hip recoil control makes it worth the effort, because you'll be almost as fast as you can possibly get with an SMG in Modern Warfare 3.

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Finally, we've opted for the 40 Round Mag attachment to help make sure you have enough rounds to finish off your opponent before reloading. The reload time on the Lachmann Sub isn't the best, and we have more than enough movement speed on this loadout to enable us to weigh the gun down slightly with an extended magazine so we don't need to reload as much.

Best Lachmann Sub class setup: Secondary weapon

MCW, M4, Longbow, FJX Imperium.

The Lachmann Sub can potentially be built to excel at mid-range, but this particular loadout is very much focused on speed and close-quarters combat. To that end, you should pair it up with a long-ranged rifle using the Gunner Vest to allow two primaries.

If you want a full-auto secondary weapon, then the MCW or M4 are excellent, well-balanced Assault Rifle options. Or if you want to complement your Lachmann Sub with a full-fledged Sniper Rifle, then some great choices are the Longbow and the FJX Imperium. For other options consult our guide on the best quickscope loadout in Modern Warfare 3!

Best Lachmann Sub class setup: Perks and Equipment

Frag Grenade, Battle Rage, Overkill Vest, Marksman Gloves, Stalker Boots, Ghost T/V Camo.

The Lachmann Sub is hardly a weapon to suit all ranges, so the Overkill Vest is a good choice for any MP5 build, as it allows you to equip a longer-ranged weapon in your secondary slot. The vest also allows you to reload while sprinting and swap between your weapons at lightning speed so you never get caught out.

Follow this up with the Marksman Gloves and Stalker Boots for more stability and increased ADS speed. We also fully endorse the use of the Ghost T/V Camo gear option while you're blitzing across the map with your movement MP5 build, as they will keep you off the enemy's radar as much as humanly possible.

And while your lethal and tactical equipment are more about personal preference, we recommend you stick with the Frag Grenade and Battle Rage, so you can wipe out enemy clusters without warning and keep yourself alive and on the move.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Best Lachmann Sub alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Vel 46, ISO 45, ISO 9mm, Striker.

The Lachmann Sub has always floated around the top of the tier list when it comes to SMGs, but there are a few that match or even outclass it. If you want the absolute fastest movement SMG build possible, check out the Vel 46.

Or, for an all-round top-tier SMG, the ISO 45 and ISO 9mm are excellent choices - as is Modern Warfare 3's powerful Striker SMG.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's really all you need to do to create a fantastic, top-tier Lachmann Sub loadout in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.