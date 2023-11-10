Best MW3 Vel 46 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Vel 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Vel 46 is a solid SMG with many excellent features, making it a reliable choice in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

With the only main drawback being its heavy weight and slower handling speeds, when equipping the right attachments, you can make the Vel 46 a nifty all-rounder weapon. Join us as we explore the best Vel 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the Vel 46 in MW3?

Although the Vel 46 may seem a little clunky compared to other SMGs in Modern Warfare 3, with the right loadout it can pack a serious punch. As such, we've focused on attachments to enhance the gun's ADS speed and sprint-to-fire rate, whilst crucially maintaining the highest possible damage output. With this build, you’ll be able to mow down opponents with just a few correctly timed shots.

Best Vel 46 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: SA Schalldampfer 99

Barrel: LM Series-7

Stock: VEL A-568 Collapsed

Magazine: 50 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

The best attachments to improve sprint-to-fire speed and ADS are the LM Series-7 barrel, the VEL A-568 Collapsed stock, and the Schlager Soldier Grip. Along with these features, The LM Series-7 also increases recoil control, which can be pushed further using the SA Schalldampfer 99. Additionally, the Schalldampfer makes your shots quieter which is always a nice extra in any loadout.

The final key attachment in this VEL 46 loadout is the 50 Round Mag, which significantly increases the ammo capacity of the VEL 46 so that you don't need to reload between kills or slow down within the heat of combat. With 50 rounds, you should find that you can drop a group of enemies with ease without needing to worry about falling back to reload.

Best Vel 46 class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium.

As an SMG built for close encounters, we recommend opting for something longer ranged like one of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3, the FJX Imperium. The FJX Imperium is ideal if you want an accurate rifle capable of one-shot kills but don't wish to lose speed at the same time. As a quickscope sniper, the FJX Imperium has equally fantastic mobility and damage.

Best Vel 46 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Marksman Gloves, Bone Conduction Headset, Stalker Boots, Battle Rage, Frag Grenade.

For the Vel 46, being able to carry two primary weapons and switch between both short and long-range combat will be infinitely useful. As such, we recommend the Overkill Vest which will essentially give you the Fast Hands and Overkill perks from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Although the Gunner Vest also allows two primary weapons, the Overkill Vest enhances weapon swap speed and allows players to reload whilst sprinting, which will go a long way into improving the otherwise clunky nature of the Vel 46.

Additionally, the Marksman Gloves will help balance the gun out further as they reduce sway and flinch while ADS. For boots, we recommend pairing this loadout with the Stalker Boots for the increased strafe and ADS movement speed, doubling down the quick mobility of the build.

For Gear, we also recommend the Bone Conduction Headset which essentially makes it easier to identify enemy footsteps and bullet shots. As you'll be in and out of close combat, a perk like this can really help you get the drop on enemies and win a fast kill before you're detected.

Finally, for your Tactical and Lethal options, consider using the Battle Rage perk for an adrenaline boost and an extra bit of health regeneration, vital for close combat gameplay. Additionally, we recommend using a Frag Grenade for a no-fuss, simple quickfire option best used in tight situations where you need to establish some breathing room and get yourself into a more tactical position.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Best Vel 46 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Lachmann Sub, FFS Hurricane.

If you're looking for an alternative SMG to the Vel 46, the Lachmann Sub, otherwise known as the MP5 is an iconic option among the history of Call of Duty. The Lachmann Sub has both speed and power in bucket loads, making you a formidable opponent on the battlefield and indeed any close-combat situations.

The FFS Hurricane is also a worthy SMG option in Modern Warfare 3. With a hefty 50-round mag, the FFS Hurricane has less speed and control than the Lachmann Sub but makes up for it with its increased range and damage, making it a serious contender.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That rounds off our guide to the best Vel 46 build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.