Best MW3 Vaznev-9K loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Vaznev-9K is one of the best SMGs in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, snappy enough to have satisfying damage outputs at close ranges.

Although already well-balanced and lightweight, to get the most out of your Vaznev-9K you can add attachments to improve the range and make it a great all-rounder option. For the best Vaznev-9K loadout including optimal attachments and equipment choices, read here.

Why use the Vaznev-9K in MW3?

As far as SMGs go, the Vaznev-9K is a great option due to its high damage output. However, to make the most out of the build as a primary weapon, we've paired it with a few attachments to boost the range, recoil stability and accuracy, turning it into a formidable weapon to wield in MW3.

Best Vaznev-9K loadout in MW3

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

Laser: SZ 1MW PEQ

Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

The most important attachment that you should prioritise in this build, is the XTEN RR-40 which will provide the usual sound suppression you'd expect from a silencer alongside a substantial increase in bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil. Additionally, it has few negatives compared to other silencers of its calibre.

The rest of our loadout prioritises accuracy and recoil control. The SZ 1MW PEQ boosts aiming stability without any negatives, making it an obvious pick to make the Vaznev-9K a little more accurate.

The FT Tac-Elite Stock increases recoil control, while only lowering ADS speed and crouch movement speed. Whilst this may make the Vaznev-9K loadout feel a little heavier, the extra control is a worthy compromise. For additional control, we have chosen the Demo-X2 Grip. Although it does create a negative impact on our aiming stability, the loss is slim when in a match.

We also recommend using the 45 Round Mag to give yourself more shots to use when aiming to drop down enemies and to utilise the asses control and accuracy of the build.

Best Vaznev-9K class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium.

Whilst the Vaznev-9K excels with medium to short-range encounters, even more so with this loadout, it still suffers when challenged with anything long-range. If you're looking to cover all ground, we suggest opting for one of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3, the FJX Imperium. The FJX Imperium excels at quick scoping, mobility, and handling manoeuvrability and still offers a consistent damage output, capable of one-shot kills. If you're looking to kit out your build with a long-range weapon, you can't get much better than the FJX Imperium.

Best Vaznev-9K class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Marksman Gloves, Ghost T/V Camo, Stalker Boots, Battle Rage, Frag Grenade.

For this build, we recommend equipping the Overkill Vest which will allow you to set an additional primary weapon to your loadout like the Gunner Vest. Unlike the Gunner, however, you will get the ability to reload whilst sprinting, will not lose the boots slot (in return for the field equipment slot) and you'll have increased weapon swap speed between your close and long-range options. We recommend choosing a sniper rifle or anything long-range to single out enemies, whilst you finish them off with the Vaznev-9K. Pair this with the Marksman Gloves and you'll also get reduced sway and flinch while ADS.

In terms of Gear, try the Ghost T/V Camo for protection against being detected by enemy UAVs and heartbeat sensors as you move in and out of the fray. Along with this, the Stalker Boots are always a solid choice for Increased strafe and ADS movement speed.

For this build, we recommend choosing the Battle Rage Tactical perk, this will give you an adrenaline rush and minor health regen. As you get close to the fray this can mean life or death and provide a helpful boost. Additionally, we've chosen the Frag Grenade, a Lethal staple in any Call of Duty game and a worthy tool to help you buy time in close combat and sticky situations.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Best Vaznev-9K alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Lockwood 300, Striker.

Whilst the Vaznev-9K is a solid choice of SMG if you're looking for something even more suited for short-range bursts of damage, it may be worth switching to a shotgun, like the Lockwood 300. The Lockwood 300 is a force to be reckoned with, especially when combined with the Maelstrom Dual Trigger attachment which enables the gun to fire both shells at once. This creates a devastating impact when used in close combat, the flipside being of course, that it is not at all suited for mid-long ranges.

If you would like to keep an SMG as your primary weapon of choice, the Striker is a great option for damage output and is surprisingly mobile when paired with the right attachments.

That rounds off our guide to the best Vaznev-9K build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.