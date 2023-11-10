Best MW3 AMR9 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best AMR9 attachments in Modern Warfare 3? The AMR9 is a popular submachine gun in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that packs a powerful punch with its close-fire capabilities. It might not be an Assault Rifle, but with some tweaking, it can easily compete with the bigger boys when it comes to unleashing a bulletstorm from a decent distance away.

In this guide, we'll break down our favourite AMR9 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to transform this gun into the equivalent of an Assault Rifle, but with the excellent speed of a SMG.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the AMR9 in MW3?

The AMR9 explodes ammo quickly and excels at close and medium-range combat. Pick it if you prefer a fully automatic high fire rate over the relative slowness of other guns, particularly if you enjoy getting into the faces of opponents before ripping them to pieces. You can also kit the AMR9 out to mimic an Assault Rifle's longer ranges, giving this gun an admirable degree of flexibility that not all of Modern Warfare 3's firearms possess.

Best AMR9 loadout in MW3

Barrel: Tectonic Extended Integral Suppressor

Stock: Tectonic Tactical Ultralight

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The AMR9 is already formidable up close, so this loadout focuses on upping the gun's ranged capabilities. We've also chosen attachments that increase mobility to supplement the aggro playstyle needed to make the most of this firearm, though there are alternate choices listed if you prefer recoil control.

Barrel: Tectonic Extended Integral Suppressor

For an excellent addition to bullet velocity and range, the Tectonic Extended Integral Suppressor is the barrel you're looking for. As an additional perk, it'll also make you undetectable by radar. If you don't want to wait until level 28 to unlock this barrel, the Monolithic Suppressor is a good alternate that provides similar functionality while emphasizing recoil control slightly more.

Stock: Tectonic Tactical Ultralight

The Tectonic Tactical Ultralight adds movement and sprint speed while creating some aiming idle sway and gun kick. These minor handling cons will be balanced out by our rear grip and underbarrel, so don't worry too much. The TA Venom stock is also a viable option for comparable mobility increases.

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Any reduction to handling caused by the other attachments on this list will be canceled out by the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop, which increases aim walking, ADS, sprint to fire, and movement speed in one tight package. If you'd rather have increased recoil control, you can go with the Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip.

Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

9mm High Grain ammo is a vital choice for helping this gun compete with Assault Rifles, even though it'll take some time to unlock. Once you hit level 29 and get access to this ammo, however, it'll supplement the AMR9 perfectly by boosting both bullet velocity and damage range, turning you into a dangerous killing machine on the battlefield.

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Like our underbarrel, the Sakin ZX Grip is designed to negate any lost handling that our other loadout choices have caused. You'll see an increase to firing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control with this attachment.

Best AMR9 class setup: Secondary weapon

MCW, KV Inhibitor, or Renetti.

While our loadout might focus on amping the AMR9's range, we're still working with a SMG at the end of the day. For long-range engagements, it helps to have an actual assault rifle by your side. The MCW is a superb option, and its full-auto nature will make it an easy swap if you're already used to the AMR9. For an even better option, go with an actual sniper rifle like the KV Inhibitor.

If you're playing primarily on small maps, maybe you'd rather focus on up close and personal warfare. If that's the case, we recommend the Renetti. Equip it with the Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit, and it'll essentially become the equivalent of another SMG at close range.

Best AMR9 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Lightweight Boots, Ghost T/V Camo, EOD Padding, Flash Grenade, ACS.

We've picked the Infantry Vest for the additional tactical speed duration, while the Quick-Grip Gloves are nice for quickly switching to your secondary weapon. The Lightweight Boots are our choice for increased movement and swim speed, but the Stalker Boots are also great for increased strafe and ADS speed.

The Ghost T/V Camo blocks detection while you're moving, complementing the Tectonic Extended Integral Suppressor on our AMR9 perfectly. The EOD Padding will provide protection against stray explosives and fire, though you can also take the Bone Conduction headset to stay aware of oncoming foes, or the Tac Mask to weaken oncoming flash, stun, and gas grenades.

Your equipment choices are largely down to personal preference. We tend to rely on Flash Grenades, and since you'll probably be burning through bullets with such a fast-firing weapon, the Munitions Box will help to keep those ammo levels high.

Best AMR9 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Striker.

The AMR9 and Striker were neck and neck during Modern Warfare 3's beta, and while the Striker clawed ahead in many players' personal preferences, it was also nerfed during the beta's second weekend. In the final game, when outfitted well, AMR9 can outdo the Striker when it comes to damage that mimics an Assault Rifle at long range, but the two guns are still superb SMGs. Experiment with both to see where your preferences lie.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That concludes our guide on the AMR9. For more on MW3's assorted submachine guns, see our guide to the best SMG in Modern Warfare 3. If you're keen on trying out other guns and want a comprehensive look, take a peek at our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3.