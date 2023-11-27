Best MW3 WSP-9 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best WSP-9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Reminiscent of an Uzi, the WSP-9 is one of the new submachine guns on the block in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Despite the fact that its firing rate ranks among the slowest of all SMGs out of the box, this weapon boasts good accuracy and handling, along with a decent range stat that outclasses its brethren. While ths WSP-9 remains one of the lesser-used weapons in our SMG rotation, with the right attachments we can elevate its ranged accuracy and help this gun hold its own.

In this guide, we'll break down our favourite WSP-9 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to make the most of this snappy little submachine gun.

Why use the WSP-9 in MW3?

The WSP-9 makes up for its slowness with long range and high damage capabilities. Compared to the over-the-top fire rate of other SMG, it might seem like a somewhat disappointing weapon - but then again, in order to score a hit with many SMGs, you need to have your enemy right in your face. The WSP-9 allows for a more balanced approach, offering punchy damage from relative ranged safety that'll be a boon in a wide variety of maps.

You can see how the WSP-9 holds up with other guns in our weapon stats guide, and we've also got a comprehensive breakdown of every SMG in Modern Warfare 3, with their associated pros and cons.

Best WSP-9 loadout in MW3

Barrel: WSP Infiltrator Integrated Supressor

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Magazine: 32 Round Mag

Optic: Slate Reflector

This WSP-9 loadout extends accuracy while also offering modest improvements to recoil control and handling. The goal is to take advantage of the fact that this weapon can fire decently from a farther range than most other SMGs, while also delivering that potent close-range punch to the gut that submachine guns are renowned for.

Barrel: WSP Infiltrator Integrated Supressor

The WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor keeps our gunplay undetectable by radar and also improves gun kick and recoil control. Range takes a teeny decrease, but you'll find that the WSP-9 still shoots farther than most SMGs even with this slight hit.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Sticking a laser on the WSP-9 will go a long way towards ensuring that all of our shots remain true. The VLK LZR 7MW is our preferred choice thanks to handsome boosts to aiming stability, ADS speed, and sprint to fire speed. Your laser will be visible in ADS, but if all goes well, the opposing team will already be taking torso and headshots by the time they notice it.

Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

The Bruen Bastion Angled Grip offers even greater accuracy via improvements to hipfire and tac stance spread, aiming idle sway, firing aim stability, and aim walking steadiness. The only downside is a minor decrease in ADS speed. The FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip is another good underbarrel option if you'd rather center your loadout around minimising recoil.

Magazine: 32 Round Mag

Like most SMG, you'll blow through ammo with the WSP-9, making a bigger magazine better. Since we've added a load of attachments by now to ensure that the majority of your bullets should find their mark, the 32 Round Mag is the best magazine option to take for a nice balance between ammo capacity and movement.

Optic: Slate Reflector

Shooting the WSP-9 without an optic isn't advised, since the gun's going to rattle around a fair bit even with all of our loadout gear. The Slate Reflector will help tremendously with a clear sight picture. Optics are largely down to personal preference, however, so you should feel free to experiment to see which aiming dot you like best.

Best WSP-9 class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium.

While the WSP-9's range might be better than most SMG, it's still a submachine gun at the end of the day. If you're running into range problems, try supplementing your arsenal with a Sniper Rifle for those moments when an enemy's simply too far away. We like the FJX Imperium.

Best WSP-9 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Gunner Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Ghost T/V Camo, Stun Grenade, Frag Grenade, Munitions Box.

We recommend the Gunner Vest for the ability to equip another primary weapon like the FJX Imperium, as well as the nice bonus of always staying deployed with max ammo and improved reload speed. The Quick-Grip Gloves are needed for quickly switching to your alternate weapon, and the Ghost T/V Camo will mask your footsteps while moving.

For tactical and lethal equipment, the Stun Grenade and Frag Grenade are our go-to choices for most loadouts. Since you'll be blasting through ammunition pretty quickly with the WSP-9, take the Munitions Box to always ensure that you won't be left with an empty magazine for long.

Best WSP-9 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Striker, Lachmann Sub, WSP Swarm

While the WSP-9 isn't a bad SMG, our top spots in the game's submachine category go to the Striker and the Lachmann Sub. Those who want a similarly named weapon that blows away the competition like a hoard of angry beeds should also try the WSP Swarm.

That wraps up our guide on the best WSP-9 loadout build in MW3. For more weapon loadout ideas for different kinds of guns, check out our guides on the best Assault Rifle, best Sniper Rifle, and best Shotgun in Modern Warfare 3. Or get a full overview of the meta with our list of the best guns in MW3.