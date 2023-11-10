Best MW3 BAS-P loadout and class setup

Looking for the best BAS-P loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The BAS-P is an SMG that shows great promise due to its fantastic accuracy, making it a good choice for any mid to long-range builds.

With the right attachments and equipment, the BAS-P can become even more accurate whilst maintaining a substantial damage output. Join us as we go through the best BAS-P loadout in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Why use the BAS-P in MW3?

When paired with the right attachments, the BAS-P can be extremely effective at mid to long-range distances. This BAS-P loadout looks to capitalise on the already substantial accuracy and improve it further, whilst also increasing bullet velocity and damage range.

Best BAS-P loadout in MW3

Barrel: 10.5" Bruen Typhon

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Rear Grip: D37 Grip

To make the BAS-P excel at those mid-range distances, we've opted for the 10.5" Bruen Typhon attachment, which adds bullet velocity and damage. It also adds sound suppression, making the BAS-P nice and quiet.

To make the BAS-P more accurate from a distance, we've also chosen the FSS Sharkfin 90, which increases aiming stability without adding any negatives. As such, you can usually rely on the Sharkfin to add more precision without detracting from other stats.

Boost aiming stability even further by adding the VLK LZR 7MW, which bumps ADS speed and sprint to fire speed. Although this will make you slightly more visible and detract from a stealthier build, the VLK LZR 7MW has a great range of buffs that'll help the BAS-P really shine at close-medium range, so we think it's worth it.

For another boost to your medium-range proficiency, equip the D37 Grip, this offers a decent increase to recoil control. Although this will slightly affect aiming stability, the build has been strengthened to a point where it can take a little knockback in return.

The final attachment in this BAS-P loadout is the 50 Round Drum, which supplies extra bullets, up from the standard 30 making the need to reload less of an inconvenience.

Best BAS-P class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium.

Whilst the BAS-P is best used at medium-range distances, we recommend using one of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3, the FJX Imperium as a solid secondary option.

The FJX Imperium is a quickscope sniper with fantastic handling and mobility stats, making swapping between weapons smooth and consistent when sourcing out those one-shot kills.

Best BAS-P class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Covert Sneakers, Ordnance Gloves, Frag Grenade, Scatter Mine, Ghost T/V Camo.

To equip two primary weapons and get a nifty sniper rifle in your loadout, you'll need to pick from the Overkill and Gunner Vests. We recommend the Overkill Vest in this case, as it essentially gives you the Overkill and Fast Hands perks from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, meaning you'll have increased weapon swap speed as well as the ability to reload while sprinting.

You can capitalise on this, with the Covert Sneakers which will eliminate your footsteps and make it slightly easier for you to progress from mid to long-range combat as you scope enemies out and finish them off with the BAS-P. For gloves, we recommend the Ordnance Gloves which, when combined with a throwable like the Frag Grenade, means you'll be able to throw Tactical and Lethal equipment further and reset fuse timers on thrown back grenades. Ultimately, this means you can utilise an otherwise close-combat perk for a mid to long-range build successfully and get more out of your equipment in the process.

To round off the build, we suggest choosing the Scatter Mine option as this will set a nice trap and alert you if enemies get too close for comfort, and the Ghost T/V Camo Gear item which will block detection by UAVs and enemy radar sources as well as Heartbeat Sensors, giving yourself a little extra cover and defence as you, in turn, mount an attack.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Best BAS-P alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

M4, STB 556, FSS Hurricane.

Although the BAS-P is fine at mid-range distances, there are some alternatives that can do the same and more. Some of the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3 like the M4 and STB 556 offer powerful damage outputs at mid to long-range distances (when paired with the best attachments), with great accuracy and all-round effectiveness in combat.

If you'd rather optimise for a close combat build, using a superb SMG like the FSS Hurricane is a solid option. The gun is powerful and has a surprising amount of recoil control for an SMG, making it a good all-rounder.

That rounds off our guide to the best BAS-P build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.