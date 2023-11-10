Best MW3 Basilisk loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Basilisk loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Basilisk is a hard-hitting double-action revolver capable of one-shot kills at close range and optimal for hipfire shots where damage is much more important than accuracy.

As such, the Basilisk is a fantastic secondary weapon option, especially when paired with an assault rifle or LMG and can even excel in an akimbo loadout if you're looking for a bit of extra flair. For the best Basilisk loadout in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, see below. We've gathered the best attachments and equipment choices to make the Basilisk a formidable weapon choice.

Why use the Basilisk in MW3?

Although, as expected, the Basilisk lacks range and has a middling fire rate, it does exceptionally well in close combat situations, with a solid damage output and surprisingly steady recoil control. For this build, we've prioritised close range even further, maximising damage output and sacrificing ADS in return for an akimbo build which will allow you to wield two Basilisks at once. The key to this build is using hipfire accuracy rather than ADS, ideal for up close and personal situations where a longer-raged primary weapon won't cut it.

Best Basilisk loadout in MW3

Barrel: 10.5" FTAC Arrow

Laser: Revo-LSD 7mW

Trigger: Bryson Match Grade

Ammunition: .500 Snakeshot

Rear Grip: Akimbo Basilisk

The key to this build is the Akimbo Basilisk Rear Grip which will essentially allow you to equip two Basilisks at once, giving you double the damage and power at close range. As mentioned above, the sacrifice of ADS is worth it as you'll mostly want to focus on hipfire accuracy instead. Pair this with the Revo-LSD 7mW Laser to help with accuracy when aiming with both handguns.

Additionally, we recommend using the 10.5" FTAC Arrow Barrel attachment for further improved hipfire accuracy and damage range, without any significant negatives. The Bryson Match Grade Trigger will improve the Basilisk's rather lacklustre fire rate, meaning it will excel more in close counters where every second will count.

Lastly, we've opted for the .500 Snakeshot ammo, which will slightly reduce the damage range but will enlarge the damage radius of the gun, further making it excel in close combat where power vs range is more of a priority. This will make the Basilisk feel like a mini shotgun, which is doubly satisfying when in an akimbo build.

Best Basilisk class setup: Secondary weapon

Kastov 762, M4.

As it is a short-range revolver, we recommend pairing the Basilisk with something mid to long-range like a good assault rifle or LMG. The Kastov 762 is a powerful assault rifle, capable of high-impact damage and is surprisingly versatile. Although it has high recoil, with the right attachments it can be a great all-rounder AR option.

Alternatively, the M4 is a popular AR - and for good reason. The M4 can drop enemies quickly, its quick sprays lending itself well to a speedy build. As with the Kastov 762, as long as you afford yourself time to get used to the recoil and equip attachments accordingly, the M4 will be a solid assault rifle choice.

Best Basilisk class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Lightweight Boots, Med Box, Battle Rage, Frag Grenade.

As you'll want to prioritise speed for this build to help as you zip in and out of close combat, we recommend choosing the Infantry Vest which will increase Tactical Sprint duration and reduce refresh time. Combine this with the Quick-Grip Gloves and you'll have increased weapon swap speed, meaning you'll be able to take on maps with your primary weapon and then quickly swap to your Basilisk for those hard-hitting close scenarios where damage is more important than range.

For your choice of boots, we recommend the Lightweight Boots which will increase your movement even more whilst also increasing swim speed and reducing noise whilst swimming. This should make the build have maximum mobility as you enter in and out of the fray. When choosing Field Equipment, although there are perhaps more interesting choices, you can’t go wrong with the Med Box, especially when you're equipped for a close-combat build. The additional medical supplies can quite literally mean life or death for yourself and your teammates.

For your Tactical and Lethal loadout options, we've opted for the Battle Rage perk which will give you an adrenaline boost and a boost to health regeneration, which is always nice. Crucially, it also gives you a constant refresh to Tactical Sprint and enemy Tactical Equipment is resisted, meaning you can take full advantage of the Infantry Vest perks and become something of a berserker when Battle Rage is in use. Lastly, we've chosen the Frag Grenade to round off the build. Frag Grenades are a standard in Modern Warfare 3 - and for good reason. They are quick, impactful and can provide a successful means to finish off an opponent at close range.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Best Basilisk alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

.50 GS (Desert Eagle), Renetti.

If you're looking for a worthy handgun alternative to the Basilisk, the .50 GS (Desert Eagle) is well-known in the Call of Duty franchise for being a powerful gun capable of one-shot kills. Although the .50 GS has weaker handling values, its power more than makes up for it and with the right attachments, you'll be able to trailblaze your way into battle, aiming for body shots to secure instant kills.

The Renetti is also an iconic handgun, with consistently high damage output, surprisingly moderate recoil control and a larger magazine compared to other handguns of a similar type.

That rounds off our guide to the best Basilisk build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.