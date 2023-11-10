Best MW3 Kastov 762 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Kastov 762 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Kastov 762 is something of a staple within the Call of Duty franchise now. Fondly known as the AK, it is a powerful assault rifle option in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

If you're a skilled player, the Kastov 762 is capable of high-impact damage, you just have to watch out for the pesky recoil. Luckily, we've gathered the best Kastov 762 build, complete with attachments, equipment and perks to help balance it out.

Why use the Kastov 762 in MW3?

This Kastov 762 loadout build focuses on improving the rifle's recoil - its worst characteristic - while keeping the gun fast and light enough to use in the close-to-mid-range circumstances in which it excels. One of the Kastov 762's greatest traits is its versatility, so we've made sure to keep things balanced with the following set of attachments.

Best Kastov 762 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Barrel: Kastovia 343

Stock: Kastov-Rama

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Whilst there are other, heavier options, the Polarfire-S is a good silencer option as it doesn't affect the weapon's handling stats too much, something we wish to limit as much as possible whilst smoothing out the recoil. We've combined it with the Kastovia 343 Barrel to further speed up the rifle's ADS speed. Although this will slightly decrease the damage range, it won't affect the overall stats of the gun too much and is a worthy trade.

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel will further add some much-needed recoil stability. Although it will slightly decrease the cost of handling, the Kastov-Rama Stock attachment speeds up your aim walking speed and sprint speed to keep things balanced. Finally, we've added the Cronen Mini Pro to keep your sight clear when engaging with your enemies.

Overall this leaves you with an extremely balanced and potent version of the Kastov 762, which is more than capable of shredding opponents at ranges up to 25 metres or so.

Best Kastov 762 class setup: Secondary weapon

In general, the Kastov 762 is a great all-rounder option for a primary weapon but will fall short if used at extremely close or long ranges. If you're a long-range kind of player, you may wish to equip a sniper instead. The Signal 50 is a fantastic sniper rifle option in this case, as it has remarkable bullet velocity, capable of those long-distance one-shot kills.

If you'd like something close-range, a shotgun or SMG like the Lachmann Sub is always a great shout. The Lachmann is iconic amongst the franchise, known for its damage output whilst still offering a smooth experience.

Best Kastov 762 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Covert Sneakers, Commando Gloves, Mag Holster, Comm Scrambler, Frag Grenade, Smoke Grenade

For the optimal Kastov 762 loadout, we recommend equipping the Infantry Vest due to its extremely useful increase in Tactical Sprint duration. This will complement the firepower of the Kastov 762 and additionally, if paired with the Covert Sneakers your footsteps will become silent, making you a force to be reckoned with as you move around the map both speedily and silently.

For your glove choice, we've opted for the Commando Gloves as they enable reloading while sprinting, useful if you run out of ammo in a pinch and a good way to utilise the Infantry Vest. In terms of Gear, as the build caters for a front to mid-line fighter, equipping the Mag Holster is a fine option, to further improve reload speed. Pair this with the Comm Scrambler and you'll be able to interrupt enemy killstreaks whilst disabling comms within a certain radius.

Lastly, you should have a Lethal and Tactical option to round off the build. We recommend the Frag Grenade and Smoke Grenade options to help clear out overcrowded areas on maps and buy yourself some valuable reload time.

Best Kastov 762 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

As the Kastov 762 is an assault rifle known for its firepower, a worthy alternative would be the M4, a gun that gained popularity as one of the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2.

To this day, the M4 holds up to its historic esteem as a powerful gun with quick sprays, capable of dropping enemies quickly. As long as you afford yourself time to get used to the recoil, and build it to limit this as much as possible, the M4 is a formidable weapon.

That rounds off our guide to the best Kastov 762 build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.