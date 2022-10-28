Looking for the best Signal 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The Signal 50 is one of the most devastating weapons in the early Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player's arsenal. With its weight and handling, it's more suited to one-shot-kills down long sighlines than quickscoping, but with the right set of attachments it's also a surprisingly versatile and reliable weapon.

If you're looking to make the most of the Signal 50's stopping power, you've come to the right place. Below we'll walk you through the attachments you'll need to create the best possible Signal 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, along with our recommendations for the best secondary weapon, perks, and equipment to use alongside the Signal 50.

Best Signal 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Our ideal Signal 50 loadout ups the bullet velocity of the rifle considerably, making it easier than ever to land those all-important long-ranged headshots. But after substantial testing we've concluded that it's best to stay versatile with the Signal 50's attachments; so instead of focusing purely on range, we've also added some attachments to boost mobility and handlings speeds as well.

Here's the best Signal 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Receiver : Signal 50

: Signal 50 Muzzle : Nilsound 90 Silencer

: Nilsound 90 Silencer Barrel : 29" TV Kilo-50

: 29" TV Kilo-50 Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip : SA Finesse Grip

: SA Finesse Grip Optic: SZ Holotherm

The two crucial attachments here are the 29" TV Kilo-50 Barrel, and the Nilsound 90 Silencer. Together these attachments greatly extend the Signal 50's effective range and bullet velocity, making it about as close to hitscan as you can get in Modern Warfare 2.

These two heavy attachments slow the gun's handling speeds down, but we've counteracted this with the FSS OLE-V Laser and SA Finesse Grip, which upgrade the gun's ADS and Sprint-To-Fire speeds. Don't worry about the visible laser - it's only visible while you ADS, and your enemies won't have time to notice it.

As for Optic, just pick your favourite small precision sight optic to help ease the weight on the Signal 50. We've opted for the SZ Holotherm for its clean crosshairs and handy thermal imaging capabilities.

Best secondary weapon

The ideal counterpart to a powerful long-ranged rifle such as the Signal 50 is a fast-firing SMG capable of dominating close-quarters engagements. The Lachmann Sub - Modern Warfare 2's name for the MP5 - is fantastically suited for this, with its decent recoil and intimidatingly high damage per second. By combining the Signal 50 with the MP5 you'll be an extremely dangerous player at any combat range.

Best perks and equipment

If you want to handle both the Signal 50 and the Lachmann Sub (or any other primary weapon) at the same time, you'll need to start with the Overkill perk. Double Time is another obvious pick for most loadouts, thanks to the increased mobility it affords you, which is important for repositioning with such a weighty Sniper Rifle.

The Cold-Blooded perk is a great choice of Bonus Perk for any sniper, as it helps keep you off the enemy's radar, allowing you to get unexpected angles on the enemy team - and the zoomed out minimap offered by the Bird's Eye perk gives you greater situational awareness that will help you outmanoeuvre the enemy with your Signal 50.

Finally, our recommended equipment to use with this Signal 50 loadout are the Thermite and Stun Grenade. Thermite is great not only for scoring quick kills but also for zoning areas in case an enemy is trying to flank you. And a Stun Grenade that finds its mark will almost always result in a quick and easy kill for your Signal 50.

With that, you should be all set to wreak some havoc across the map with the best possible Signal 50 loadout in Modern Warfare. If you're looking to see how the Signal 50 stacks up against its competitors, check out our guide to the best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2. For a more general idea of the current meta, consult our Modern Warfare 2 best guns guide. And if you want to unlock the recommended guns and attachments as quickly as possible, you can follow the tips in our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2.

