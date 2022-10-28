Which is the best Sniper Rifle to use in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Rarely is there a more satisfying feeling in a Call Of Duty game - or any FPS, to be honest - than popping off with a series of long-ranged headshots with a one-shot-kill Sniper Rifle. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a fast and aggressive game even by COD standards, so snipers have to be even quicker on the draw this year.

There's a good selection of different Sniper Rifles to choose between in MW2, and each of them has a unique array of stats that sets them apart in feel and function from the rest. But particularly when you take into account all the attachments you can add to each rifle, there are certainly some that perform better than others. Below we'll walk you through each of the Sniper Rifles on offer in Modern Warfare 2, along with our opinion on the very best Sniper to use in the game right now.

What is the best Sniper in Modern Warfare 2?

At the moment the best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 right now is the SP-X 80. Other Sniper Rifles have greater stopping power, but the SP-X 80's great handling stats and versatility make it by far the best choice for the more nimble quickscope-happy loadout that is bound to do particularly well in the fast-paced matches of Modern Warfare 2.

Here is our tier list of the best Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 2:

SP-X 80 Signal 50 MCPR-300 LA-B 330

Below we'll talk in more detail about each of the Snipers on offer in Modern Warfare 2, the situations in which they excel, and why they are ranked as they are in our above tier list.

SP-X 80

The SP-X 80 is a very formidable Sniper Rifle, capable of all the usual one-shot-kills that you'd expect from a Call Of Duty Sniper Rifle, but also startlingly light and mobile. This combination makes it perfect for a more aggressive run-and-gun quickscoping style of play, particularly when you kit out the SP-X 80 for maximum mobility, ADS speed, and refire rate. It's a very, very powerful rifle, and one that you should spend the time upgrading so you can make the most of it.

Signal 50

The Signal 50 is a real whopper of a Sniper Rifle, as those who tried out the beta will no doubt know already. It's a weightier Sniper Rifle like the MCPR-300, but its call to fame is its extremely fast fire rate (more akin to a Marksman Rifle than a Sniper Rifle) and its low recoil, which allows for very quick and easy follow-up shots in case you miss. It's a forgiving and reliable option for deleting enemies at very long-range, and it can quite easily be kitted out to increase either its speed or its performance across long ranges, as you prefer.

Kit your Signal 50 out for extreme, near-hitscan bullet velocity with the help of our Modern Warfare 2 best Signal 50 loadout guide!

MCPR-300

The strongest Sniper Rifle in the game in terms of pure damage, the MCPR-300 no doubt has its place in the meta if raw stopping power is all you care about. It's a cracking rifle that can easily kill an enemy with a single shot, even to the limb (depending on the range). But it's not nearly as forgiving and easy to use as the Signal 50, and its bulk prevents you from being aggressive and quickly rounding a corner for a quickscope shot. It's best for holding long sightlines - but it's a hard sell against the faster-firing Signal 50.

LA-B 330

I'm actually a big fan of the LA-B 330. It's a very lightweight Sniper Rifle that tries to contend with the SP-X 80, but sadly comes up just a bit short. It's a great Sniper for mobile quickscope builds, but the superior mobility and handling stats of the SP-X 80 means it's quite hard to recommend the LA-B 330 to anyone who has unlocked the SP-X 80 already. You can, however, kit out the LA-B 330 for maximum speed and mobility and arrive at something quite similar to the SP-X 80, which is useful if you haven't yet unlocked the latter.

