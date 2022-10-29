Looking for the best MCPR-300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? There is a grand total of 41 primary weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but only a small handful are unlocked to new players. Thankfully, some extremely potent guns exist among those starting weapons, such as the long-ranged monster that is the MCPR-300 - one of the best Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 2.

If you want to drop dozens of players from across the map, there's no better choice than the MCPR-300, and with the right selection of attachments, killing becomes frighteningly easy. Below we'll walk you through what exactly you need to do to put together the best MCPR-300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, starting with our attachment recommendations, and working our way down to the best secondary weapon, perks, and equipment to use alongside your MCPR-300 class setup.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

Best MCPR-300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Unusually for attachment setups in Modern Warfare 2, for this MCPR-300 loadout we've neglected to add a Barrel attachment. Instead we've found a way to greatly extend its effective range and bullet velocity, while also keeping it nippy and fast-acting for the odd quickscope and follow-up shot.

Here's the best MCPR-300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Receiver : MCPR-300

: MCPR-300 Muzzle : Nilsound 90

: Nilsound 90 Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine : 5 Round Mag

: 5 Round Mag Rear Grip : Cronen Cheetah Grip

: Cronen Cheetah Grip Bolt: Cronen Smooth Bolt

Due to a bug, the Nilsound 90 Muzzle in the Gunsmith doesn't list any benefits or drawbacks; but after testing, we've discovered it to signficantly extend the MCPR-300's range and bullet velocity, making it extremely easy to land those long-ranged shots. And, of course, it silences the weapon to boot. Win win!

The Nilsound is obviously very weighty, so every other attachment is designed to speed up the MCPR-300 as much as possible. The FSS OLE-V Laser and Cronen Cheetah Grip increase your ADS and Sprint-To-Fire speeds - as does the 5 Round Mag, which we've found to be well worth the sacrifice of 5 extra bullets before reloading.

Finally we've opted for the Cronen Smooth Bolt, which allows you to rechamber bullets more quickly, leading to markedly faster follow-up shots. It may take a few minutes to get used to the extra rechambering kick, but it's well worth it for the extra speed.

Best secondary weapon

Obviously the ideal counterpart for a long-ranged rifle like the MCPR-300 is something that can comfortably win close-quarters fights. For this function we'd recommend the Lachmann Sub (also known as the MP5). It's a nippy SMG - one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2, in fact - with a very competitive DPS and TTK, and will serve to keep you safe from enemies who get too close. Learn how best to kit it out with our guide to the best MP5 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Best perks and equipment

Aside from the Overkill perk, which is necessary if you want to take a primary weapon in alongside your MCPR-300, the best basic perk for this class setup would be either Double Time, allowing you to reposition more quickly; or Bomb Squad, to help you stay alive when the enemy team starts to bombard your sniper nest with Frag Grenades.

As for Bonus and Ultimate perks, we'd recommend bringing in Cold-Blooded, to keep you off the enemy's radar and High Alert warnings; and Bird's Eye, which extends your minimap and gives you greater knowledge of enemy whereabouts so you can snipe them more easily.

Finally, choose a good old fashioned Frag Grenade for a versatile lethal explosive weapon, and then pick up a Stun Grenade to lob into the enemy frontline and hopefully score a couple of easy snipes on stunned targets.

That concludes this walkthrough on how to put together the best possible MCPR-300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2. To see how this rifle stacks up against all 40+ primary weapons in the game, check out our Modern Warfare 2 best guns tier list. You could also see what other options we have for slightly faster long-ranged combat, with the help of our best FTAC Recon loadout guide. Alternatively, you can prepare for the MCPR-300's arrival on the Battle Royale stage with our guide on when to expect Warzone 2.

