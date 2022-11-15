Warzone 2.0 release time and preload times

What time will Warzone 2.0 be released? It's a busy week for Call Of Duty fans, what with the launch of Warzone 2, the Season 1 update for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and an extended shutdown period for the original Warzone.

To help you keep your calendar organised, we've put together easy-to-read lists of all the important times and dates for the Warzone 2.0 release, pre-load times, and Warzone downtimes.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Warzone 2.0 release time

Warzone 2.0 will launch on Wednesday 16th November 2022 at the following times:

UK: 6pm GMT

6pm GMT Europe: 7pm CET

7pm CET US East Coast: 1pm EST

1pm EST US West Coast: 10am PST

The release will be simultaneous in all regions, allowing you to jump right in and play with friends around the world as soon as the game is live.

Warzone 2.0 preload times

You can preload Warzone 2.0 starting right now if you like! You can download it alongside the Season 1 update for Modern Warfare 2 beginning on Monday 14th November 2022 at the following times:

UK: 6pm GMT

6pm GMT Europe: 7pm CET

7pm CET US East Coast: 1pm EST

1pm EST US West Coast: 10am PST

This allows you to get a full 48 hour head-start ahead of Warzone 2's release time! Please note that if you own Modern Warfare 2 and can't see an option to download Warzone 2.0 on your chosen platform, that's becase Activision have confirmed that people who have installed MW2 already have the new Warzone preloaded and ready to go. No extra effort required on your part!

When will Warzone shut down?

With the arrival of Warzone 2.0, the original Warzone will be going away for a bit. Don't get too downhearted, though, because this will only be a temporary state of affairs! However, you'll be unable to access Warzone for a bit starting from Wednesday 16th November at the following times:

UK: 4pm GMT

4pm GMT Europe: 5pm CET

5pm CET US East Coast: 11am EST

11am EST US West Coast: 8am PST

In other words, Warzone goes offline two hours before the launch of Warzone 2.0.

However, this won't be the last you'll see of the original, because it's due to relaunch as Warzone: Caldera on Monday 28th November at 6pm GMT / 7pm CET / 1pm EST / 10am PST.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To help whet your appetite for Warzone 2.0, be sure to check out our guide to everything we know about Al Mazrah, the new map that's coming with the brand-new Warzone!

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.