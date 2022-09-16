Warzone 2.0 map: Everything we know about Al Mazrah

Looking for all the latest info on Al Mazrah, the new map arriving with Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0? The Call Of Duty franchise is a complex web of sequels, prequels, spin-offs, and what-have-you. Now, Call Of Duty's F2P branch Warzone will be getting a sequel of its own, known as Warzone 2.0, on November 19th. That's just a few weeks after the latest paid entry into the series, Modern Warfare 2, launches on October 28th.

Warzone 2.0 won't be replacing the original, at least for the time being, which is a welcome surprise given the tendency of F2P titles to frequently see old content overwritten in order to make way for whatever's coming next. This hints that 2.0 is likely to have a quite different feel than its predecessor, thanks to being built on the same new architecture developed to support MW2. There'll be new content, systems, and progress milestones to get to grips with — along with a brand-new map, Al Mazrah, capital of the fictional Western Asian nation of the Republic of Adal.

On this page, we'll run through everything we know so far about Al Mazrah and keep you updated with more details as we learn them.

What will feature in Warzone 2.0's Al Mazrah map?

Here's the first-look map of Al Mazrah that's been revealed as part of the recent COD Next event:

As you can see, as with COD maps in the past, Al Mazrah is divided into a number of regions with distinctive functions and themes. It encompasses both a highly modern metropolitan area and the city's more rural outskirks, and even takes in some ancient ruins in parts of the map that have been left to go back to nature.

Here's a quick run-down of every area of Al Mazrah that's been revealed so far:

Al Mazrah City: The capital of the Republic of Adal is on the cutting edge of modern architecture in its downtown district. Some impressive high rises are a stand-out feature, sure to present a new challenge even to veteran COD players.

What missions will be available in Al Mazrah?

That's 18 points of interest and counting, with plenty of varied landmarks where you're bound to find some interesting loot! You can check out the Warzone developer blog on Al Mazrah for even more screenshots, as well as a detailed history of this fictional Western Asian-inspired city.

According to the dev blog, a wide variety of missions will be available to play on the Al Mazrah map once Warzone 2.0 launches. These include: "four-player special operations, 6v6 squad battles, Ground War operations, up-to-150-player Battle Royales, and more." Al Mazrah will also have a major role to play in both the Campaign and post-campaign events, according to the same blog post.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harrassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

That's everything we know about Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.0 for the time being, but we'll be keeping this page updated with more news as we learn it. Check back for events and mission playlists, further points of interest, loot locations, and more in the coming weeks!