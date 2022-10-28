Looking for the best FTAC Recon loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The FTAC Recon is one of the first battle rifles you'll unlock in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it's also one of the best guns to use while leveling up at launch. It’s a powerful, punchy medium range weapon that you can use to pierce enemy skulls from cover while your pals run ahead. If you're looking for a semi-automatic weapon that's able to take down opponents in just a few shots, the FTAC Recon is for you.

In this guide, we’ll break down the best FTAC Recon loadout in Modern Warfare 2, explaining the attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment you should use in your FTAC Recon class setup to pick off some baddies in the distance.

Best FTAC Recon loadout in Modern Warfare 2

This FTAC Recon loadout aims to increase damage so that you can drop enemies in a single shot to the head, or two shots to the body. Since it already fires quite fast, all we need to do then is increase the mobility, so that you can still move around the map and chase down enemies with ease.

Here's the best FTAC Recon loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Optic : SZ Holotherm

: SZ Holotherm Barrel : Bull Rider 16.5"

: Bull Rider 16.5" Rear Grip : Xten Grip

: Xten Grip Stock : Ravage-8

: Ravage-8 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

The Bull Rider 16.5" barrel is the key attachment here, boosting bullet velocity and damage range so that you can drop enemies in 1-2 shots. Since it slows you down considerably, we recommend using the Xten Grip, Ravage-8 stock, and FSS OLE-V Laser to increase your ADS speed and movement speed back to respectable levels.

Optics are a little more down to personal preference, but we like the SZ Holotherm. It helps me distinguish targets against Modern Warfare 2's brown and grey colour palette a little easier, so I'm not constantly straining to see opponents.

Best secondary weapon

This loadout makes the FTAC Recon a little more snappy, but it's far from ideal at short range. To balance out this FTAC Recon loadout, we recommend using our MP5 loadout. It's one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2, and it's sure to help you deal with any surprise enemies while bolting through buildings or across the map. If you prefer something with a bit more power, consider the Expedite 12 or one of the faster assault rifles, such as the Lachmann-556.

Best perks and equipment

Guns are important, but having the best perks and equipment in your FTAC Recon loadout is also key if you want to top the leaderboards.

The most crucial perk, as always, is Overkill, which allows you to equip a second primary weapon. For your second basic perk, Double Time will let you keep moving at full speed with extended tactical sprint time. For your bonus perk, we recommend using Fast Hands so that you can quickly swap weapons when needed. For your ultimate perk, use Bird's Eye to extend your minimap range and track enemies as they move.

If enemies do get close, which may be unavoidable if spawns flip while you're sniping, then use a Thermite grenade to quickly thin the crowd. If you take shots, quickly dash away and pop a Stim Shot to boost yourself back up to max health.

That wraps up our best FTAC Recon loadout in Modern Warfare 2. For another top tier gun, take a look at our Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout. For more long-range options, check out our list of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 2. If you want to drop enemies in a single shot from up close, take a look at our list of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2. If you're looking for ways to gain even more firepower, take a look at our list of the best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2.

