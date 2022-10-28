Looking for the best Expedite 12 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The Expedite 12 is one of the first weapons you unlock in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, and it's an excellent short-range weapon to use while leveling up at launch. It might not top our list of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2, but it still dominates in multiplayer with the right setup, capable of blasting foes away with just a single shot in close range combat. If you're looking to effortlessly cut through the enemy team while sprinting around the map, the Expedite 12 is a great weapon to have in your arsenal.

In this guide, you’ll find the best Expedite 12 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, covering the attachments, perks, equipment, and secondary weapon that you should use in your Expedite 12 class setup.

Best Expedite 12 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

This Expedite 12 loadout is all about power and speed. It allows you to dart around the map so that you can chase down the enemy team and blaze towards objectives, while packing a massive punch that'll get you the kill when standing off against an enemy.

Here's the best Expedite 12 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Stock : Resonance Stock Collapsed

: Resonance Stock Collapsed Rear Grip : Schlager Void Grip

: Schlager Void Grip Ammunition : 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Laser : 1MW Quick Fire Laser

: 1MW Quick Fire Laser Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt

As mentioned above, we're focusing on speed with this loadout. With that in mind, the Resonance Stock Collapsed boosts your ADS, movement, and sprint to fire speed, giving you a large boost to mobility. The Schlager Void Grip and 1MW Quick Fire Laser push ADS speed even further, making the Expedite 12 surprisingly snappy.

Modern Warfare 2 shotguns also allow you to tinker with the bolt, and the Expedite L-Bolt we've opted for boosts the fire rate, allowing you to blast through enemies at pace. Finally, the 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath gives the Expedite 12 a fiery edge, with incendiary shells that burn through opponents over time.

Best secondary weapon

This Expedite 12 loadout focuses heavily on short-range firepower, so we recommend using a strong medium-long range weapon as your secondary. With that in mind, consider using a powerful assault rifle, such as our M4 loadout, or a Sniper Rifle, such as the Signal 50.

Best perks and equipment

As always, Overkill is a necessary perk in any Modern Warfare 2 loadout, and the same is true with the Expedite 12. If you want a medium-long range weapon, such as those listed above, to help you dominate in any situation, you'll need this key perk.

Double Time is also essential here, boosting your tactical sprint time so that you can keep moving around the map at full speed. For your bonus perk, Fast Hands is essential if you want to swap between your weapons quickly when the situation calls for it.

Quick Fix is an obvious pick for your ultimate perk, giving you health regeneration each time you get a kill. Since the Expedite 12 can kill enemies so quickly at close range, this means you could blast through the entire enemy team while constantly buffing yourself back to full health.

For your equipment, we suggest using the Stim Shot and a Thermite grenade. The Stim Shot is a Modern Warfare classic that can regenerate you to max health and get you back in the fight in just two seconds. The Thermite grenade is ideal for dealing with groups of enemies that are packed close together, allowing you to add some chaos to the mix before charging in with your shotgun.

That's it for our Expedite 12 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, but there are plenty of other top weapons to try. If you're looking for other close-range weapons, our MP5 loadout makes one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2 even better. For other top tier weapons, check out our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2. If you're after more firepower, take a look at our list of the best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2.

