Want to know how to level up as quickly as possible in Modern Warfare 2? Infinity Ward is soon to release the latest Call Of Duty game onto the world, and players of the Modern Warfare 2 beta will no doubt want to make the most of their limited time with the game.

Progression works a little differently than you might be used to in Modern Warfare 2, which has introduced Weapon Platforms, Receivers, and other changes along with their revamped Gunsmith system. Below we'll walk you through what these changes actually mean for you, along with a list of all rank progression rewards and some handy tips for increasing your rank fast.

So whether you're looking to upgrade your favourite weapon as quickly as possible or you just want to unlock everything Modern Warfare 2 has to offer, read on below for the answers you seek!

Modern Warfare 2 progression: Gunsmith and Receivers explained

Modern Warfare 2 brings back the beloved Gunsmith system from the recent Call Of Duty games, but with some crucial differences. The biggest difference is that in Modern Warfare 2, weapons are divided into families known as Weapon Platforms.

Each Weapon Platform is made up of a few different weapons. You begin with just the first gun unlocked in a Platform, but by earning experience with that gun, you can unlock later guns in that Weapon Platform. Then you can earn experience with those guns to earn even later guns in that family of weapons.

Attachments are shared across different weapons within a Platform, and using the Gunsmith you can add up to 5 attachments across 8 different attachment slots, similarly to previous Gunsmiths in older Call Of Duty games. But once you've unlocked more than one gun within the same Weapon Platform, you can also switch out the gun's Receiver - essentially the base gun frame - to one of the other guns within the Platform.

This allows you to more easily customise weapons on the fly in Modern Warfare 2. For instance, you could kit out a Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle with your attachments of choice, then decide you'd rather it be a close-range weapon and switch the Receiver to the Lachmann Sub instead.

How to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2

If you want to level up both your guns and your overall rank as quickly as possible, then there are a few things you can do to increase how efficiently you progress. Here are our tips on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2:

Complete Daily Challenges: Each day you'll gain a new set of 4 daily challenges. Some focus on using specific weapons and equipment, while others are more straightforward challenges such as winning a matches or getting a certain number of kills without dying. Each challenge earns you 4,500 XP upon completion, which really adds up over time and helps you to level up very quickly. Focus on objectives: When playing objective-based modes, focus on the objective itself. If playing Prisoner Rescue, then focus on extracting prisoners or killing carriers. If playing Domination, then focus on capturing zones. It's fairly straightforward and obvious, but this is one of the best ways to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2. Revive downed teammates: In a similar vein to the above, reviving downed teammates (in game modes where you can do so) is a great source of extra experience. So help out your team when you see the opportunity. Maximise your kills: To quickly earn gun XP, enter a TDM, FFA or other fast-paced kill-based game mode, and just focus on killing as quickly as possible. It doesn't matter how often you die (although if you can stay alive, then Killstreaks are a fantastic way to earn even more kills). Just get as many kills as you can before time runs out, and you'll be amazed how quickly you start unlocking new attachments and receivers.

All Modern Warfare 2 rank progression rewards

Below is the full list of all rank progression rewards available in Modern Warfare 2, all the way up to Level 30:

Rank Rank progression reward 1 "Assault" loadout

Care Package (Killstreak) 2 "Smashed It" Emblem 3 "First Blood" Sticker 4 Perks unlocked

Custom loadouts unlocked 5 Mortar Strike (Killstreak) 6 Counter UAV (Killstreak)

"First Taste" Calling Card 7 Stealth Bomber (Killstreak)

Kastov-74U (Assault Rifle) 8 Loadout Drop (Field Upgrade)

Stun Grenade (Tactical Equipment) 9 Bomb Drone (Killstreak)

Smoke Grenade (Tactical Equipment) 10 Portable Radar (Field Upgrade)

Drill Charge (Lethal Equipment) 11 Sentry Gun (Killstreak)

SAKIN MG38 (LMG) 12 Tactical Insertion (Field Upgrade)

X13 Auto (Handgun) 13 Chopper Gunner (Killstreak)

Battle Rage (Field Upgrade) 14 Juggernaut (Killstreak) 15 Tear Gas (Lethal Equipment)

Side Impact (Handgun) 16 Wheelson-HS (Killstreak)

Lachmann-762 (Battle Rifle) 17 Recon Drone (Field Upgrade)

Medical Syringe (Tactical Equipment) 18 Cluster Mine (Killstreak) 19 C4 (Lethal Equipment)

"Vinyl_001" Sticker 20 Throwing Knife (Lethal Equipment)

Signal 50 (Sniper Rifle) 21 VTOL Jet (Killstreak)

"Safety First" Sticker 22 Smoke Airdrop (Field Upgrade)

PILA (Launcher) 23 Emergency Airdrop (Killstreak)

Lockwood Mk2 (Marksman Rifle) 24 Suppression Mine (Field Upgrade)

Snapshot Grenade (Tactical Equipment) 25 Precision Airstrike (Killstreak)

Fennec 45 (SMG) 26 Molotov Cocktail (Lethal Equipment) 27 Advanced UAV (Killstreak)

Claymore (Lethal Equipment) 28 Heartbeat Sensor (Tactical Equipment)

JOKR (Launcher) 29 Overwatch Helo (Killstreak)

Anti-Armor Rounds (Field Upgrade) 30 Gunship (Killstreak)

Dead Silence (Field Upgrade)

