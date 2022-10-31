If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unlock the Expedite 12 in Modern Warfare 2

Learn how to get the Expedite 12 shotgun in Modern Warfare 2
Rebecca Jones
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
Modern Warfare 2 screenshot showing Alejandro, Ghost, and Soap walking on an air strip.

Want to learn how to unlock the Expedite 12 in Modern Warfare 2? You'd be forgiven for being a bit over-eager to unlock the Expedite 12 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, given that it was a player favourite during the game's beta. We'd class it among the best shotguns in the game right now, but it's one that requires a bit of work to unlock.

Read on to learn how to unlock the Expedite 12, and how it interacts with MW2's new weapon platform system.

Watch on YouTube
Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

How to unlock the Expedite 12 in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Expedite 12 shotgun in Modern Warfare 2, you simply need to progress to Level 9. That's the same as reaching Rank 9, meaning that any and all XP you gain during matches and by completing daily missions will count towards reaching that goal. Take a look at our guide to levelling up fast in Modern Warfare 2 for everything you need to know to get your hands on the Expedite 12 ASAP.

The Expedite 12 has its own weapon platform, meaning that it's not a prerequiste for any other weapon unlocks. Weapon platforming is a new system in MW2 and it can be a bit confusing, but fortunately it's not something you need to worry about when working with the Expedite 12.

If you're a particular fan of the Expedite 12, be sure not to check out our best Expedite 12 loadout guide while you're here!

Now that you know how to unlock the Expedite 12, you might be interested to learn how to unlock the MP5 in Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check out our Modern Warfare 2 best perks guide as well!

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harrassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

