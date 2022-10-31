Want to learn how to unlock the Expedite 12 in Modern Warfare 2? You'd be forgiven for being a bit over-eager to unlock the Expedite 12 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, given that it was a player favourite during the game's beta. We'd class it among the best shotguns in the game right now, but it's one that requires a bit of work to unlock.

Read on to learn how to unlock the Expedite 12, and how it interacts with MW2's new weapon platform system.

How to unlock the Expedite 12 in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Expedite 12 shotgun in Modern Warfare 2, you simply need to progress to Level 9. That's the same as reaching Rank 9, meaning that any and all XP you gain during matches and by completing daily missions will count towards reaching that goal. Take a look at our guide to levelling up fast in Modern Warfare 2 for everything you need to know to get your hands on the Expedite 12 ASAP.

The Expedite 12 has its own weapon platform, meaning that it's not a prerequiste for any other weapon unlocks. Weapon platforming is a new system in MW2 and it can be a bit confusing, but fortunately it's not something you need to worry about when working with the Expedite 12.

If you're a particular fan of the Expedite 12, be sure not to check out our best Expedite 12 loadout guide while you're here!

