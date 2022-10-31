Want to learn how to unlock the MP5 in Modern Warfare 2? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might be here, but a new Call Of Duty doesn’t necessarily mean a new meta. As is often the case with each new game, the MP5 is currently considered one of the top weapons at launch, so you'll probably want to get it rather quickly.

However, the new gunsmith progression system is here to stop you in your tracks, as it's far more complicated than previous COD games. If you’re eager to unlock the MP5 (Lachmann Sub) in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and have no idea what all of those progression tracks are, we're here to help!

In this guide, we’ll explain how to unlock the MP5 in Modern Warfare 2, so that you can start crafting the best MP5 loadout and dominate your opponents online.

How to unlock the MP5 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the MP5, you must complete the following steps:

Reach rank 16 to unlock the Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle. Reach weapon level 13 with the Lachmann-762 to unlock the Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle. Reach weapon level 12 with the Lachmann-556 to unlock the MP5 (Lachmann Sub).

If you remember when unlocking weapons in COD was as simple as leveling up quickly, then you might be a little horrified by how much more involved this process is. Unlocking the MP5, which is considered the best SMG in Modern Warfare 2, requires you to test your mettle with both a Battle Rifle and an Assault Rifle. Since the current meta favours SMGs so heavily, you might find yourself at a disadvantage during this leveling process. However, the MP5 is amazing in multiplayer, and it's worth using now so that you can level it up and earn attachments before Warzone 2 releases in November.

