Looking for the best LA-B 330 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The LA-B 330, like its cousin the SP-R 208, is a lightweight and fast-acting Sniper Rifle in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Its speed and low weight makes it ideal for quickscope builds, where players can stay on the move, rounding corners, quickscoping in, and killing with a single shot.

Below we'll reveal our attachment picks you need to create the best LA-B 330 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 at the moment. Further below we'll explore different options for your secondary weapon, equipment, and perks to help round out your new LA-B 330 class.

Note: if you're looking for help gaining access to this weapon, check out our guide on how to unlock the LA-B 330 in Modern Warfare 2!

Best LA-B 330 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The LA-B 330 is one of the fastest-acting Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 2, which gives us the opportunity to create a fantastic quickscoping loadout. The below attachments serve to boost the LA-B 330's ADS speed as much as possible, while also improving the gun's effective range and accuracy so that it can be used for dedicated sharpshooting as well.

Here's the best LA-B 330 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel : 16" XLR Executor 80 Barrel

: 16" XLR Executor 80 Barrel Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Stock : ZLR T70 Pad Extension

: ZLR T70 Pad Extension Comb : Aim-Assist 406

: Aim-Assist 406 Optic: Schlager 4X

The 16" XLR Executor 80 Barrel is the final Barrel attachment for the LA-B 330, but it's well worth the effort to unlock it. While slightly lowering the gun's effective range, it also boosts the rifle's bullet velocity and ADS speed - a very unusual combination of traits for a single attachment.

The FSS OLE-V Laser is a favourite of ours, boosting ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds, and also lowering the amount of idle sway on the LA-B 330. This balances out with the Aim-Assist 406 Comb, which increases idle sway a touch in exchange for even more ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. The ZLR T70 Pad Extension on the Stock boosts ADS speed still further, and the Schlager 4X (the smallest Optic it's possible to attach to the LA-B 330) gives us even more ADS speed while also giving us a clean Optic for both mid-range and long-range shots.

Best LA-B 330 loadout secondary weapon

Regardless of the LA-B 330's handling and mobility stats, you're going to want a closer-range weapon to act as your secondary for this loadout. We'd highly recommend the Lachmann Sub or the FSS Hurricane for this task. Both are among the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2; one hits harder, while the other is more accurate. Pick whichever you prefer, and get killing.

Best LA-B 330 class setup: Perks and Equipment

As for perks, you should first pick up Overkill, because this is what allows you to equip two primary weapons at once. Next I'd recommend Double Time, because the extra Tactical Sprint time is very valuable for someone who plans on running around the map in a very aggressive style.

For your Bonus perk we'd recommend Cold-Blooded to help you stay off enemies' High Alert and AI Killstreak radars. And finally, add the Bird's Eye Ultimate perk to zoom out your minimap further and gain increased knowledge of enemy whereabouts near you - the perfect tool for a LA-B 330 build.

Round off your class setup with a Thermite for zoning areas and blocking chokepoints; and a Stim Shot to keep you alive and moving after a duel.

