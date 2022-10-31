Looking for the best SP-X 80 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? Quickscoping snipers have always been the bane of other Call Of Duty players' existence, and the SP-X 80 looks to be the best choice for those fiendish sharpshooters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Lightweight but still powerful enough to kill an enemy in a single shot at massive ranges, the SP-X 80 is a fantastic base rifle on which to build a marvellous custom loadout.

In this guide, we'll reveal the ideal attachments and perks you'll need to create the best SP-X 80 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2. We'll explain our reasoning behind each attachment choice, and we'll also go through other details such as the best equipment and best secondary weapon to use alongside the SP-X 80.

Best SP-X 80 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The real strength of the SP-X 80, and the reason we value it so highly, is its handling stats. We've focused hard on this with the below loadout, increasing the rifle's ADS and Sprint-To-Fire times, but without sacrificing its stopping power over longer distances.

Here's the best SP-X 80 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle : Nilsound 90

: Nilsound 90 Barrel : 22.5" Elevate-11

: 22.5" Elevate-11 Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Stock : Max DMR Precision

: Max DMR Precision Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Together, these attachments provide you with a very light and fast version of the SP-X 80 which nonetheless excels at range thanks to its range-extending Nilsound 90 Silencer on the Muzzle. The 22.5" Elevate-11 Barrel is there to add movement speed and ADS speed, while the FSS OLE-V Laser and Schlager Match Grip add further ADS speed and the crucial Sprint To Fire time which is essential for all quickscope builds.

Finally the Max DMR Precision Stock adds even more ADS speed while also improving aiming stability to help you line up those quick shots in a hurry. And seeing as the SP-X 80 comes with a long-ranged scope attached, there's no real need to add an optic of your own. If you want to though, then of course you can - I'd recommend swapping out the Schlager Match Grip for the optic of your choice, although be warned that you can't choose anything less than a 3x scope for the SP-X 80.

Best SP-X 80 loadout secondary weapon

As with any sniper loadout, you should pair the SP-X 80 up with a close-range weapon that can deal with enemies that get into mid or close range with you. We'd recommend the FSS Hurricane for this task. It's a top-tier SMG that's well-suited to close-range encounters; but with its extremely low recoil it can also be used very effectively at mid-range, giving you a lot of versatility in your build. Learn how to kit out the FSS Hurricane with our Modern Warfare 2 best FSS Hurricane loadout guide.

Best SP-X 80 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Other than using Overkill to ensure you bring two primary weapons into battle, you've got a lot of options when it comes to perks. Overall though, we'd recommend picking up Bomb Squad to fortify yourself against grenade spam and Drill Charges used to clear you from your sniper position. For Bonus and Ultimate perks, we'd recommend Cold-Blooded and Ghost to keep you off the enemy's radar in every way possible, so you can make full use of the SP-X 80's one-shot-kill potential.

As for equipment, the simple Frag Grenade is an excellent choice for killing enemies hiding behind walls from your snipes. And for your Tactical slot pick up a Stun Grenade, as it'll help you both in close range fights and for holding still enemies so you can pick them off with your SP-X 80.

Now you should be the proud owner of one of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2 right now with our extremely potent SP-X 80 loadout. If you're looking to see how the SP-X 80 stacks up against the competition, check out our guide on the best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2. You can also get some help on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2, or read up on the upcoming Warzone 2.0 release date.

