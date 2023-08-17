Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release this November

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was announced a little over a week ago, offering a back-to-back sequel for the first time in Call Of Duty's history. Now we have a release date of November 10th and a proper first trailer.

Here's the announcement trailer, following on from the teaser earlier this month:

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III's announcement trailer.

The campaign is once again about Task Force 141 - Soap and Captain Price and so on - fighting against Makarov. The original Modern Warfare 3 in 2011 featured levels set in London, which makes a brief appearance in the trailer above.

All 16 multiplayer maps from 2009's Modern Warfare 2 have been "modernised" with new modes and will be available at launch, and twelve new 6v6 maps will be delivered in post-launch seasons. Multiplayer modes include returning modern favourites like Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed, and new modes such as Cutthroat, which pits three teams of three against one another. There are also new "Open Combat Missions", which let you replay Call Of Duty campaign missions in different approaches, such as tackling the missions in the dark with night-vision goggles and stealth weapons.

You can read more about the various modes, maps and features included on the Call Of Duty site.

Sledgehammer Games are taking lead development duties on Modern Warfare 3, with support from Infinity Ward, who led development on last year's Modern Warfare 2 and 2019's Modern Warfare 1. Sledgehammer were previously responsible for Advanced Warfare and Vanguard, while also providing co-development support on various other Call Of Duties - including cutting their teeth on the original Modern Warfare 3 back in 2011.

We've been enjoying the Modern Warfare remakes so far, with Ed calling Modern Warfare 2 "largely excellent" with some tonal pitfalls last year. I liked the original Modern Warfare 3, too, which was made by post-schism Infinity Ward, but which seemed to smooth over a lot of the frustrations around unclear objectives in other Call Of Duty games. It did still have some garbo controversy-bait though, involving blowing up a family on the streets of a virtual London which had on average 16 red phone boxes per street.