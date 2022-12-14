CD Projekt Red say they're working on fixes for The Witcher 3's PC update

Someone hexed The Witcher 3's next-gen update for PC, with players reporting widespread framerate issues along with crashes and weirder problems involving the HUD. Resident RPS hardwaresman James struggled with performance, too.

Developers CD Projekt Red now say they're "actively investigating" the problems, and will update us on what they find "as soon as possible".

Here's the tweet.

We are aware of the issues PC players have been reporting since last night's release of the update. We are actively investigating all of the reports and will be providing an update on particular issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience! — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 14, 2022

The real kicker is that turning off those fancy ray-tracing effects still leaves people with fewer frames than they had before the update, which shouldn't be a huge deal for those with high-end cards but could be a game-breaker for those who could only just about run the game anyway. Here's hoping CD Projekt addresses that, as well as the crashes and ray-tracing woes. Hanging low-spec system owners out to dry would suck.

If you're itching to Witcher right now, you can roll back the changes - though you will have to reset to the last major patch from 2016.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is out now on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Game Store. Probably best to hold out for those fixes, though. Keep an eye on their Twitter.