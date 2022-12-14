If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

CD Projekt Red say they're working on fixes for The Witcher 3's PC update

You can roll the update back until they do
Someone hexed The Witcher 3's next-gen update for PC, with players reporting widespread framerate issues along with crashes and weirder problems involving the HUD. Resident RPS hardwaresman James struggled with performance, too.

Developers CD Projekt Red now say they're "actively investigating" the problems, and will update us on what they find "as soon as possible".

The real kicker is that turning off those fancy ray-tracing effects still leaves people with fewer frames than they had before the update, which shouldn't be a huge deal for those with high-end cards but could be a game-breaker for those who could only just about run the game anyway. Here's hoping CD Projekt addresses that, as well as the crashes and ray-tracing woes. Hanging low-spec system owners out to dry would suck.

If you're itching to Witcher right now, you can roll back the changes - though you will have to reset to the last major patch from 2016.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is out now on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Game Store. Probably best to hold out for those fixes, though. Keep an eye on their Twitter.

