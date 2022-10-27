Clearing map markers in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is delicious junk food

A little while back, I went to Cornwall with some friends in the hopes we'd detox on lovely beaches and coastal walks. Somehow, we managed a mental cleanse between horrendous downpours that knocked us sideways and made our socks all soggy. And while we cocooned ourselves in metal and waited for these bouts of terrible weather to subside, we played disgusting amounts of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

Over the course of a couple of weeks, we racked up a solid 60+ hours of game time. I'd wake up and see my friend clearing map markers. I'd pop out for a quick run (yes, I ran on my holiday like a chump) and return to see both of my friends clearing map markers. Did we enjoy it? Sometimes! But then, why couldn't we stop playing? The Ubisoft Effect, I reckon.