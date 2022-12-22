If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Terrify medieval peasants by riding a Monster Hunter mount in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

A bunch of paid skins are the result of a crossover with Capcom’s series
Key art of the Ogodaron mount skin from Assassin's Creed Valhalla's crossover with Monster Hunter World.

I expect the life of the average person in ninth-century England was a lot tougher than the fantastical future full of video games we inhabit more than a millennium later. Well, Ubisoft and Capcom have teamed up to make the lives of digital peasants even harder, by shoving some Monster Hunter World themed gubbins into Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Have a watch of the trailer below to see just how bizarre this crossover is.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Monster Hunter World collide.

The paid cosmetics include an Odogaron Armor Set, Odogaron Mount Skin, and weapons inspired by Monster Hunter World. Odogarons are big, red lizardy doglike creatures that are entirely fictional (I hope), and never roamed the fields of the medieval British Isles. They certainly wouldn’t have had strapping great Vikings astride their backs, if they did. Nope, can’t see that ever happening in anything other than another Assassin’s Creed tie-in. There’s also a little dragony skin for your raven.

Valhalla’s been wrapping up its post-game offerings in recent months. Its last update released on December 6th, the same day the game arrived on Steam, and concluded Eivor’s story with the free DLC The Last Chapter. Ubisoft also squeezed in a few links between Valhalla and the upcoming Baghdad-set Mirage. One thing the Viking-packed Assassin’s Creed instalment won’t be getting is a New Game Plus mode, though.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is on Steam, Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store for £50/$60/€60. There’s currently 67% off the game across all stores.

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

