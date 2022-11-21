Assassin’s Creed Valhalla won’t get a New Game Plus mode

It’s been two years this month since Viking parkour pioneer Eivor sailed their longship into the convoluted waters of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series. Assassin's Creed Valhalla's journey comes to an end on December 6th with the arrival of title update 1.6.2 for the historical action RPG, along with the free The Last Chapter DLC. That concludes Eivor’s story, but unfortunately you won’t be able to continue your medieval adventures in New Game Plus. Ubisoft have confirmed that there won’t be any such mode coming to the game.

Watch on YouTube Alice Bee tells us what she loved about Assassin's Creed Valhalla's medieval open world.

“When investigating the implementation of New Game+, we realized that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding,” the game’s devs said in a blog post. Although it’s a disappointment that there won’t be any New Game Plus, the part I’m most excited about is that the update will finally let you keep your hood up all the time. It even works if you unequip Eivor’s cloak. Now that’s commitment to the assassin’s creed.

Alice Bee felt fans of the series would get a lot out of the game in her Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review, but wondered if people new to the series might be put off by the sheer amount of stuff. “Valhalla is so complex that it's a poor entry point if you've never played an AC game before, and it's not killer content all the way down,” she said. “You're as likely to run into a fetch quest where you have to kill shitloads of hares as you are a little vignette about two families arguing over crops.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store for £50/$60/€60.