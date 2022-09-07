Ubisoft are announcing loads of Assassin’s Creed games on Saturday, leakers claim

What sounds like the entire Assassin’s Creed line-up for Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward presentation may have been leaked online. Unnamed sources have supposedly told TryHardGuides that three new AC games will be announced during the event, with an instalment set in feudal Japan being among them. Bloomberg backs up the report, stating that the other games purported to be in development include one set in the 16th century that could be dealing with witches, and a mobile game set in China.

Watch on YouTube Ubisoft released a live-action homage to Assassin's Creed's various hooded and unhooded protagonists to mark the series' 15th anniversary.

We already know that the leaked Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is legit thanks to confirmation from Ubisoft last week. It’s alleged that the Ubisoft Forward presentation will begin with a look at Mirage, followed by reveals of the other games. These are apparently codenamed Project Red (Japan) and Project Hexe (witch trials), although Hexe has also gone by the name Project Neo. It’s claimed Red and Hexe form part of the rumoured Assassin’s Creed Infinity anthology platform.

Red is set in Japan, a location that Assassin’s Creed 3’s creative director Alex Hutchinson once said would be too boring for the series, but which fans have long been clamouring for. The leaks say early concept art shows a female assassin who resembles a samurai, but that players could have the option to pick their gender as with previous games in the series. Project Hexe is described as dark and alleged to be in development at Ubisoft Montréal. Also tipped for the Ubisoft Forward presentation are Project Jade, the mobile game already mentioned, and some additional DLC for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

There’s been a veritable flurry of leaks surrounding Ubisoft’s plans for Assassin’s Creed in the run-up to the event, mostly concentrating on Mirage. Ubisoft finally confirmed the game was real following artwork that showed something called The Forty Thieves Quests circulating online last week.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Assassin’s Creed series and all its historical jiggery-pokery. Ubisoft put together a live-action trailer starring a timeline chock full of their most famous assassins ahead of Saturday’s presentation, which you can watch for yourselves above. Ubisoft are also rumoured to be developing a VR game in the series, dubbed Project Nexus, but it’s claimed this won’t be shown at Ubisoft Forward. I'd like to imagine it'll give us the opportunity to take anachronistic first-person selfies with Edward Kenway and friends.

Ubisoft Forward is scheduled for 8pm BST/9pm CEST/12pm PST on Saturday, September 10th. You’ll be able to tune into the livestream on Ubisoft’s YouTube channel here.