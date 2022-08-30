If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The next Assassin’s Creed game is called Mirage, rumours claim

Multiple sources say the game is the Assassin's Creed: Valhalla spin-off also known as Rift
Back in February, Alice O. highlighted an expansion planned for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla that’s reportedly being spun-off into a standalone stealth game. At the time the project was being referred to as Rift, but multiple sources are now saying the game will be called Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. Both Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier and Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb say they’ve been told by people familiar with the game that Mirage is accurate.

Rumours started circling about Rift/Mirage again after YouTuber j0nathan posted a video over the weekend containing what he claims is information about the game. This was later picked up on Twitter by Rebs Gaming. Schreier and Grubb both waded in to say they’d also heard the game will be called Mirage, with Schreier saying that his sources have lent weight to some aspects of j0nathan’s claims, but refuted others.

According to j0nathan, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage will release in spring 2023 and be set in late 9th century Baghdad. It’ll star Assassin's Creed: Valhalla’s proto-assassin Basim, and feature a return to the style of the original Ass Creed games from before the series revamp in 2017’s Origins. All of this is to be taken with a huge pinch of salt, of course, but Schreier says that his source confirms the Mirage name and the details that we reported on in February, including the release window, setting and back-to-basics similarity to the earlier games.

Schreier’s source disputed that the game formerly known as Rift would have multiple cities to explore, counter to what j0nathan had suggested. There was no comment on the bold claim that a remake of the original, horse-man starring Assassin’s Creed would be released as DLC for the game using assets from Mirage. However, Schreier said he was “dubious” that a game originally planned as an expansion might receive its own DLC.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is rumoured to be releasing in spring 2023. If Mirage is legit then we may see something of it at Ubisoft’s planned Assassin’s Creed event in September. I’ll keep you updated if and when I hear more, Ass fans.

