If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed developer reveals horses were people

Whose ass in steed?
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Assassin's Creed is a 2007 game where you can ride a man whose skeleton was stretched to resemble a horse.

Former Ubisoft developer Charles Randall has been spilling the beans about the original Assassin’s Creed on Twitter again. This time, Randall made several of the RPS team spit out their tea when he revealed that the game’s horse model is really a stretched out human skeleton. That’s some genuinely nightmarish imagery to contemplate first thing in the morning.

Watch on YouTube
Alice Bee shares her favourite thing about Assassin's Creed Valhalla's open world.

Randall tweeted:

I like it. It’s just a tinge more bizarre than when the Age Of Empires II devs garrisoned a horse inside another horse to ensure the continued existence of the Holy Roman Empire. Randall shared a few other snippets of osteological oddness about Assassin’s Creed too, such as turning protagonist Altaïr’s mate Malik’s arm inside out because the budget didn’t stretch to custom skeletons. It's still there, but wriggling around inside him.

You might remember Randall from a couple of years ago, when he shared an explanation for why the side quests in 2007’s Assassin’s Creed exist. The gist: the CEO’s kid thought it was boring. To be honest, I kind of agree with Guillemot the younger about much of the first game. If shoving in some side-quests that early in the series meant that we got more fleshed out games later then that’s fine, I guess?

Randall and his former team’s digital Dr Moreau shenanigans are among the weirder aspects of Assassin’s Creed, which Ubisoft probably won’t want to focus on now they’re trying to celebrate the series’ 15th anniversary. My favourite random AssCreed nonsense is the Mister Men and Little Miss books starring Ezio Auditore, Kassandra and Eivor that were announced last year. What are you even doing, Ubisoft?

You can find Assassin’s Creed on Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store, if you’re interested in some man-riding action.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch