Ubisoft games are coming back to Steam

Several Ubisoft games are heading to Steam, signalling a return to Valve’s storefront for the publisher. In a statement to Eurogamer, Ubisoft confirmed that their open-world history ‘em up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would be arriving on Steam on December 6th. It’ll be followed by other games from the publisher, although only RTS Anno 1800 and free to play skater Roller Champions have been touted so far.

"We're constantly evaluating how to bring our games to different audiences wherever they are, while providing a consistent player ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect," a spokesperson for the publisher said. It could be that the success of Valve’s Steam Deck has caught Ubisoft’s attention. Back in summer 2021, the company’s CEO Yves Guillemot said they’d consider bringing games to the handheld “if it is big”. Ubisoft are just the most recent big publisher to bring their games back to Steam, following on from Activision launching Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 on the storefront in recent weeks.

Ubisoft largely abandoned Steam in 2019 in favour of their own storefront, and exclusivity with the Epic Games Store that began with The Division 2. At that time, Ubisoft commented the deal with Epic was “a long-term positive”, with Epic taking less of a cut from game sales revenue than Valve. The most notable interaction between Ubisoft and Steam recently was the publisher turning off online features for many of their older games at the beginning of last month.

You’ll be able to find Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Steam from December 6th, with other games from the publisher arriving on the storefront at a later date. Are there any more recent Ubisoft games you’d like to see come to Steam?