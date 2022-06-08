Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing the series back to Steam

In a more traditional manner than plastering faces on the decks of boats, Infinity Ward have released the first proper trailer for their remkae of Modern Warfare 2. It'll launch on October 28th - and unlike recent Call Of Duty games, it'll be coming to Steam.

That's a "gameplay" trailer, and although in-game, it contains little of what I'd describe as gameplay. It mostly seems to show in-engine cutscenes or fancy, swooping camera movements created for the trailer. It does set up the stakes for the new game, sort of: bad men, possibly connected to Russians, have got some sort of weapon, and its the job of Task Force 141's Captain Price, Gaz, Soap, etc. to stop it.

We already knew Modern Warfare 2 - a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare 1 remake - was releasing on October 28th, but it's news that it's coming to Steam. Recent Call Of Duty games have been exclusively available on PC via Activision Blizzard's own Battle.net digital store. Returning to Steam is becoming a trend: Bethesda recently closed their own store entirely in favour of moving to Steam.

That's good news, although the bad news is that it'll cost $70/£60 at launch. That price has become somewhat commonplace on the new console generation, with new PlayStation 5 games retailing at $70. PC versions of games have maintained a lower price, however, even when console counterparts cost more. Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Remake was a rare exception when it kept its $70 price when it launched on the Epic Games Store. Modern Warfare 2 following suit with its Steam release will make it the same price on Steam as another Square Enix game, Babylon's Fall.

Aside from the new campaign shown in the trailer Modern Warfare 2, a post on the the Call Of Duty site offers a few details of its multiplayer and co-operative Special Operations'. Modern Warfare 2 will also be followed later this year with the release of Warzone 2.0, the successor to Call Of Duty's free-to-play battle royale spin-off.

Call Of Duty publishers Activision Blizzard continue to face allegations that they have a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination. They're also in the process of being bought by Microsoft for $69 billion, pending the deal's approval by regulators.