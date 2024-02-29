Come and join us to chat all things Cobalt Core in today's RPS Game Club liveblog
Starting at 4pm GMT
Today's the day of the RPS Game Club liveblog, where we'll all pile into a single article to talk, in real-time, about February's game pick, Cobalt Core. We'll be kicking off shortly at 4pm GMT today (Thursday February 29th), so go and grab a cuppa, switch on some appropriate music, and we'll get this liveblog started.
So, here we are folks. Welcome to the RPS Game Club liveblog for Cobalt Core. To kick things off, I'm going to start with a controversial question. Favourite Cobalt Core characters: GO.
(the answer is obviously Soggins)
caff says: Hello all, happy "almost end of the week" :) I will be playing the game alongside being on the liveblog.
Welcome Caff! I approve of this very good use of multi-tasking. How is the run going?
Hello everybody! I am here to Core some Cobalts, and I'm all out of, erm, sorry, what was the question again?
Based on your comments from last week's post, it seems there's also a lot of love for Books, Isaac, Drake and Riggs (not necessarily in that order).
caff says: Favourite character so far (as I haven't unlocked them all): Riggs. Cutest nose, plus also has the best dialogue.
Very sound reasoning.
bagheera says: I tried out the demo, wasn't too impressed, than later saw that RPS is hyping the game, gave it another go and NOW I LITERALLY can't get myself to do anything other than playing CC :0 thanks RPS <3
Our work here is done... *flips down shades*
I_have_no_nose_but_I_must_sneeze says: I almost completed my first run yesterday before being demolished by the Core which had two bars of health left. It was my first time reaching that point. That was dispiriting, but I can still count it as a win, right? Anyone? That brought me back to beating Hades to within an inch of his life before he sent me back into the underworld. Humbling. I never defeated him either.
Oooo, so close, I_have_no_nose_but_I_must_sneeze! I've also had several moments like this. Always gutting, but I think there's still a good sense of accomplishment to be gained from it at the same time.
Greetings, fellow Cobaltians! I hope everyone's cat.exes are online and ready!
I wonder who would win in a fight... Hades or the Core?
Lazersaurus says: Riggs is my favorite character, but her cards are in that "necessary-but-kinda-dull" category. Movement is absolutely key, but it's not nearly as exciting to me as watching Big Number Explosions like I get with, say, Drake.
Yeah, I think it was my first run without Riggs that I realised just how vital she can be to surviving those later stages. I missed her a lot in those moments!
Something I've only just picked up on is the nice little designs of the cards themselves. Lookit:
That middle one is really great. And not too distracting either, which is a tough balance to find.
caff says: I love everything about the graphics, but I've lost so many runs due to me missing some small detail -like a flashing icon on the enemy. I hanker for an undo button, but acknowledge that is probably cheating.
I was actually just about to bring up that point, caff! I wish an undo button did exist.
I have definitely mis-clicked/pressed the wrong button when playing on Steam Deck a few times. Undo buttons are an interesting dilemma. I like them, but I do also like having to simply commit to an action and seeing what happens. In this case, though, I think it stings a bit more as actions happen immediately, rather than all at the end of a turn. Perhaps it needs a 'Confirm' option to doubly make sure that's the card you want to play?
Yeah. I like their approach, but I do think there ought to maybe be a plain-text option in the settings for people who want it, where it just tells you what it does in words.
Lazersaurus says: Into the Breach handled undos pretty elegantly, where you could try out infinite combinations of positioning but you had to commit to the move once you started doing damage. Something like that might work here.
Very true! I feel Into The Breach needed this as there were so many more strategic possibilities you could commit to there. Cobalt Core is a bit simpler in this respect, as you're limited by what cards you have, but yeah, a 'Confirm' button would be a nice option all the same, I think.
Apart from accidental mis-clicks, how did folks find the game's overall difficulty? Incident Electron wrote last week:
"What I loved most about this game is the perfectly pitched difficulty. Even on the harder modes it's quite manageable if you know what you're doing. I've always found Slay the Spire oppressively difficult after the first Act, and there's none of that here.
I actually somehow beat the Core on my very first run. No idea how that happened.
I guess it disappointed me a little? Even though that's not exactly fair, because I probably just got very lucky with my cards and artifacts, and I rather dislike when roguelites are just impossible to win without pumping some points into the metaprogression system first. I guess I just like feeling like a game has a challenge that I can slowly overcome over several runs. A bit like a soulslike boss, in a way.
Lazersaurus says: Cobalt Core skews easy for me, a person who is generally very bad at these types of games, but that's really really not a bad thing, here. The difficulty meshes well with the art style and music to create a pretty relaxing reoguelike cardbattling experience, which is a feat I think should be celebrated.
Hear hear.
Jonny Crawley-Page says: I often saw Cobalt Core described as Slay the Spire meets FTL, but I think it's far more similar to Into the Breach. Seeing what the enemy's about to do turns every turn into a puzzle to solve, which is great. Though it equally has the same problem of meaning you have to see the your doom spelled out in front of you before you hit end turn
Yeah, it's definitely the bones of Into The Breach hidden inside an FTL trench coat. Which is great! I love FTL (possibly more than ITB), but I think Into The Breach's genius (seeing what the enemy's about to do) is easier to successfully replicate in other games.
pete says: One day I will be on time for these, sorry
You are welcome any time, pete!
Jonny Crawley-Page says: I found the difficulty pretty well balanced - I'm awful at deck builders but this seems approachable on Normal, and a good challenge on Hard. I haven't been brave enough to try anything above that though I wouldn't normally dare experimenting with risky builds, but Normal seems forgiving enough that you can afford a few mistakes
I'm with you on this. I've tried a couple of Hard runs, but failed them every time. Definitely need to up my game at this level!
Has anyone got to the end credits of Cobalt Core? Eulrich said last week:
I have to say it's a charming game, but I'm not sure I'll finish the narrative at any point.
Personally, I think this is a totally acceptable stance. I'm not sure I'll ever be good enough to finish it completely and do all the character combos, but there's still a lot of enjoyment to be had from doing those different runs in the mean time, I think.
Lazersaurus says: Winning 18 times in a row admittedly eventually became kind of a slog, especially having to win win, say, Isaac, who is hugely RNG-based. But by that time, I was too invested in the story to not keep going.
Big congrats! I, too, hope to achieve this level of mastery one day...
caff says: Have Katherine or any of the team or commenters played Sunshine Heavy Industries? Myself and others were interested in knowing what it's like.
I have! I wrote about it for supporters earlier in the month.
caff says: Oh yeah so you did, I need to go and re-read your thoughts! Memory of a sieve...
Haha, no worries!