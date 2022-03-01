Conan Chop Chop battles its way onto PC today, with publishers donating to Ukraine

Co-op roguelite Conan Chop Chop brings its barbarian action to Steam today. Die a lot, alone or with friends or strangers, on the couch or online. (Probably don't invite strangers to your house to play though). Then get stronger, improve your equipment, and hopefully die less until you can triumph over an evil wizard and prove once and for all that brawn is better than brains.

Conan may have shrunk somewhat since the last time you saw him, but this wriggly stick figure of a man has the power of friendship on his side as he traverses this procedurally generated version of Hyberia. Magicians, soldiers, archers, and barbarians (obviously) will be able to fight various monsters and meanies, unlock perks to get better at all of that, and find and enchanting weapons and armours to customise their playstyles. I like the sound of being able to summon friendly goo supporters, personally.

Unfortunately, I am also rather a fan of evil wizard Thoth-Amon's fancy hat. Or maybe those are just his horns? Either way.

Publisher Funcom have also pledged to donate $100,000 (about £75,000) to relief efforts in Ukraine via the Red Cross. Since Russian forces invaded the country last week, several development studios based in Ukraine have issued public responses, including calls for donations to various causes. The developers of This War of Mine and Slipways, along with GOG, have also been donating their profits from sales of the games to the Red Cross.

Conan Chop Chop is available now on Steam for £13/€15. The game also has a demo available if you'd like to try before you buy.