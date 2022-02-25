This War Of Mine and Slipways devs will donate profits to Red Cross working in Ukraine

Profits from the next seven days of sales from This War Of Mine and Slipways will be donated to the Red Cross to support people affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Both developers posted the announcement on Twitter today, with GOG joining in by saying that their share of sales of both games will also be donated.

11bit Studios, GOG and Slipways developer Jakub Wasilewski are all based in Poland.

In their statement shared on Twitter, 11 Bit Studios wrote that they "stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Just words would be empty without a meaningful act though, and the timing is crucial, so the act is as followers: for the next seven days, all profits from This War Of Mine, all its DLCss, on all stores and all platforms wil go to a special fund. A week from now, this money will be donated to the Ukrainian REd Cross to director support victims of war in Ukraine."

If you buy the game on Steam, Valve will still take 30%, but GOG tweeted within a couple of hours to say they'd also donate their profits from sales of the game to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Slipways' developer Wasilewski shared a similar statement earlier today on Twiter, with profits from sales being donated to the Polish Red Cross. "The Polish Red Cross will use the money to secure food, medical supplies and other necessities for the victims of the war in Ukraine, in coordination with the Ukrainian Red Cross," says the statement. GOG again quickly followed up to say they'd donate their profits from sales of the game, too.

GOG owners CD Projekt also announced their plan to donate 1 million PLN (around £181k) to Polska Akcja Humanitarna, a Poland-based humanitarian organisation.

Several Ukrainian game developers, including Stalker developers GSC Game World, have been responding to the invasion over the past 24 hours.

You can get This War Of Mine from GOG here and Slipways from GOG here. Both are excellent. If you want to donate directly to humanitarian organisations, we also suggest Doctors Without Borders, the International Rescue Committee preparing to help in neighbouring Poland, or the English-language journalism of the Kyiv Independent.