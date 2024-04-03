All Content Warning monsters and how to escape them

Looking for a list of all Content Warning monsters? Content Warning is a co-op horror game where you record monsters and other spooky occurrences in a bid to go viral, wrack up the views and ultimately, make money.

As such, Content Warning comes with a long list of monsters with their own challenges and attacks. Read below for a full list of all Content Warning monsters and ways to stay alive around them long enough to get some worthy footage.

Content Warning - Official Trailer This highlight reel shows off all the spooky adventures awaiting players in Content Warning.

All Content Warning monsters

Below is a table of all monsters in Content Warning and ways to avoid them. As of writing, there is no official bestiary in Content Warning but thanks to a handy dataminer on Steam, we have names featured from some of the game files. We have included these and also a physical description of each monster.

Monster Monster description How to escape Angler A monster that resembles an anglerfish, complete with a light trap. Avoid its light at all costs. BigSlap Giant humanoid with no nose, extremely large teeth and long arms. Try to avoid being spotted by this unfriendly giant. Run and hide. Bombs A squid-like creature that crawls and throws bombs. Once it has thrown a few bombs it will glow and blow itself up. Avoid the bombs, run, and wait it out for detonation. BarnacleBall You guessed it - this monster looks like a ball of barnacles. Also has several tentacles for arms. Simply try to run away. This monster has an air current attack that can suck you towards it, so try to use corners and other rooms to gain some distance on it. Dog A four-legged robot with a mounted gun on its back. Avoid its line of sight. If spotted, try to run to cover. Ear A four-legged monster with an ear for a head. This monster is sensitive to sound so try to be quiet and sneak rather than run. If detected, some players have reported success in shouting loudly into their microphones, causing the monster to dash away. EyeGuy A squat monster with giant eyeballs on its head. To avoid angering this monster, keep your flashlight away from its sensitive eyes. If triggered, its pupils will get small and you'll have to run to avoid it. Flicker A jellyfish-like creature with a harpoon protruding from its head and long tendril legs. Avoid the tentacles and run. Ghost A legless spectre. TBD Harpoon/Knif A cartoon-like ghost wielding a knife, (looks like a person wearing a bedsheet with cut-out eyes). After it attempts to attack you with its knife it will usually vacate the area so just make sure you dodge any attacks. Jello Big blob of slime. Avoid stepping in or near it. Larva A monster that resembles a large worm or centipede, with two giant, protruding arms. Run away to avoid getting grabbed by its large hands. Mouthe A squat monster, short but with a wide head and mouth. Can safely be ignored. Slurper A star-shaped monster that clings onto ceilings. You can dislodge it by throwing something at it. To do so, hold down the Q key. Otherwise, avoid the ropes that hang off them. Snactcho This monster has a humanoid shape with elongated arms and legs and a jackal-like face. It crawls across floors and is usually hidden in shadow. This is a tricky beast that can instantly kill you if caught in its lure. Listen out for its screech and use your flashlight or camera light to get it to slink back into the shadows from whence it came. Spider Spider-like creature with a flat body. Run away but take special care to avoid getting tangled in its webs. Toolkit_Wisk A bipedal monster with screws for arms and a whisk head. Can also come as a Fan, Iron or Vacuum. Move tactically, this monster has a dash attack. Dodge at the last minute to get it to bump into things. It will make a loud noise before charging. Weeping A walking birdcage (or iron maiden) that captures players. If caught, solve the captcha puzzle to free your teammates. You have three chances before they are killed. Zombe A humanoid crossed with a snail. These monsters are fairly slow so we recommend running from them. If caught you can use the sprint action to get yourself free.

That rounds off our guide to all monsters in Content Warning and how to deal with them. Now you should be all set to explore, armed with the knowledge to survive a bit longer in the game.