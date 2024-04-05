Best Content Warning mods: More players, colors and more

Looking for the best Content Warning mods? Whether you're looking to add more Content Warning players, face colours or an extra character limit for faces, there are already a host of mods available for this new horror co-op game.

Content Warning is currently available on PC via Steam, as such, these mods are all for PC. See below for the most popular Content Warning mods currently available to download.

Content Warning - Official Trailer This highlight reel shows off all the spooky adventures awaiting players in Content Warning.Watch on YouTube

The best Content Warning Mods

Below we've shortlisted the best Content Warning mods based on the number of downloads, utility and quality-of-life improvements. We've listed these here for ease of access and also included a rundown of how to download mods in your Content Warning game if it's your first foray into using mods.

Here are the best Content Warning mods we've found:

More players 'Virality' mod

The more players mod, otherwise known as Virality can increase the party limit from the standard four players. The mod also allows late-joining to games, although all players will need to install the mod for it to work.

Additionally, despite the extra players you will still only need 4 players to sleep to progress the day.

Currently, you can only play Content Warning in parties up to four. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Landfall Publishing

Note: Due to server limitations the mod (and other lobby-increase mods) have been temporarily disabled by developers. We've chosen to keep it on our list for when they are back up and running.

If you're desperate to try it sooner, the modder Computery has included a workaround called 'Self Sufficient' which involves setting up your own Photon server, enabling larger party sizes through the Virality mod. Use at your own risk, however, as this will override Landfall's match-making system and replace it with your own.

Download link: Virality mod

MoreColors mod

The MoreColors mod gives you more colour options in Content Warning. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Landfall Publishing

The MoreColors mod increases the amount of colors from 7 to 54 different colors and shades. Excitingly, these colours can be applied to both your face and suit, meaning your players will be easier to tell apart amid the chaos and horror of content capture.

It's a simple mod but substantially increases the scope for customisability in Content Warning.

Download link: MoreColors mod

MoreCustomization mod

The MoreCustomization mod allows more freedom when making faces. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Landfall Publishing

Usually, you have a 3-character limit on faces in Content Warning. With these 3 characters, you can do any combination of letters, numbers and symbols to create a unique face for your character.

With the MoreCustomization mod, the character limit increases from 3 to a whopping 128 characters. Additionally, you should be able to now copy and paste into the TV terminal when changing your face and press enter to go onto a new line.

The mod also enables an increase in how far you can shrink and enlarge the text. We did discover that words tend to have a 6-character limit before they spill over onto the next line (our channel will now be known as Rock Paper Shotgu). However, with the increase of character limit, this ultimately offers players more scope for interesting face combinations and designs.

Download link: MoreCustomization mod

CWMouseWheel

The CWMouseWheel mod allows you to swap between objects in your inventory easier. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Landfall Publishing

If you've ever fumbled around trying to bring up your camera to capture a monster in Content Warning, you're not alone. The CWMouseWheel mod essentially streamlines the controls for the camera in-game and enables you to rotate through inventory slots with your mouse wheel.

The zoom feature of your camera (which was previously operated via mouse wheel) can now be used by pressing the 'Z' key. This means you can switch between your camera, flashlight and other items on the fly with limited faff.

Download link: CWMouseWheel mod

LongerSprinting

The stamina system in Content Warning quickly depletes. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Landfall Publishing

The LongerSprinting mod is perfect for any Content Warning players fatigued with constant stamina depletion at the worst times possible. This handy mod can increase your walking and sprinting baseline speed whilst also granting you infinite stamina if you wish.

If you still want something of a challenge, instead, you can set the stamina regeneration rate and maximum amount of stamina to any value you like.

To do so simply download the mod, and extract the file contents into your BepInExPack Plugins folder. Then navigate to:

Windows (C:)\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Content Warning\BepInEx\config

From there, click on the file named 'LongerSprinting'. Within the text file, you can adjust any of the sprint values and re-save the file to enact these changes in your game.

For infinite stamina, type 'true' next to the 'IsInfinite = ' line at the bottom of the document.

Download link: LongerSprinting mod

Flashcard

With a second camera there is less pressure on the cameraman to stay alive. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Landfall Publishing

The Flashcard mod essentially allows you to adjust the amount of camera film you have and the framerate in which your videos upload to SpookTube. When downloaded, the mod will instantly set your max film length from 90 to 120 seconds but this can be increased further by accessing the config file.

To change your settings in the mod and allow increased frame rate and film length, navigate to:

Windows (C:)\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Content Warning\BepInEx\config

Click on the file named 'me.loaforc.Flashcard', change the values to any you like and then hit save.

It's not recommended that you set the framerate above 30 nor the max packet size above 100 as it may cause issues when trying to upload your video. Likewise, the larger your video is, the less likely it will upload without complication, so use this mod with some restrictions for best results.

With the Flashcard mod you can also have a second camera in your team. To enable this, put 'always' next to the 'ExtraCamera =' line in the config file.

Download link: Flashcard mod

How to download Content Warning mods

Usually Content Warning mods require the BepInExPack package to properly install. Below, we've detailed the process to download both the BepInExPack files and any other mod so you can impement them in your Content Warning game.

How to download the BepInExPack file:

Navigate to the BepInExPack download page. Choose 'Install with Mod Manager' if you have the Thunderstore Mod Manager downloaded. Otherwise, choose 'Manual Download'. If installed with the mod manager it will allocate the download to the proper folder. If manual download is chosen, open the folder containing the download. Extract the BepInExPack files by copying them and pasting them into the Content Warning folder. The Content Warning folder is usually located in the following: Windows (C:)\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Content Warning If your folder is placed elsewhere, you can locate it by right-clicking Content Warning in your Steam library, select 'Properties', then 'Browse'. Once you have pasted the BepInExPack files into your Content Warning Steam folder, launch the game at least once.

How to download Content Warning mods:

Go to the Thunderstore mod page and select the mod you wish to download, or select from any of the mods listed above. Select 'Install with Mod Manager' if you have the Thunderstore Mod Manager downloaded. Otherwise, choose 'Manual Download'. If manual download is chosen, open the folder containing the download. Copy the contents of the mod folder and paste them within the BepInEx folder via plugins. It should be in the following location: Windows (C:)\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Content Warning\BepInEx\plugins Load up Content Warning.

That rounds off our guide to the best Content Warning mods. For more Content Warning tips and tricks, see our guide to changing your face in the game or see our guide to all Content Warning monsters and get the best info on how to escape them.