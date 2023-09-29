Best CS2 crosshair codes: Pro Counter-Strike 2 crosshair list
Create the perfect Counter-Strike 2 crosshair instantly with these pro crosshair codes
Looking for the very best CS2 crosshair codes? Crosshair codes have always been a fundamental part of the Counter-Strike playerbase, allowing players to easily customise their own personal crosshair to match that of their friend, neighbour, or even their favourite pro player. With Counter-Strike 2 newly released and free to play, there's never been a better time to make sure your crosshair is as good as it can possibly be.
In this guide we'll walk you through a whopping 45 of the best Counter-Strike 2 crosshair codes used by some of the best pro players in the world. We'll also show you how to import and copy your own crosshair codes so that you can switch around your crosshair in seconds, and share your perfected crosshair with the world.
How to use CS2 crosshair codes
Crosshair codes in Counter-Strike 2 are a very easy way to share and copy a player's exact crosshair, which means with just a couple of clicks you'll be able to use the crosshairs of some of the top players in the world, without having to mess around with any settings yourself.
Here's how to use crosshair codes in CS2:
- Open the Settings menu in CS2.
- Click on "Game" and then "Crosshair" at the top.
- In the bottom-right corner of the crosshair preview, click "Share or Import".
- Paste your desired crosshair code into the box.
- Click "Import".
You can also copy your own crosshair code by clicking the "Share or Import" button again, and then clicking "Copy Your Code". This will allow you to share your Counter-Strike 2 crosshair code with anyone you like!
Best CS2 crosshair codes list
We've put together a list below of the crosshair codes of some of the very best pro CS2 players in the world. We've got a full 45 pro crosshair codes to choose from, along with close-ups of each crosshair so you can see exactly what yours will look like.
Here are the best Counter-Strike 2 crosshair codes:
|Player
|Crosshair Code
|s1mple
|CSGO-h3Pz6-8BasU-DKBXU-e4KEt-YPD3J
|ZywOo
|CSGO-H3Wb2-YV2FB-VPipW-dx2td-hej5P
|NiKo
|CSGO-LdXHk-hatWX-JjEa8-tuLDN-5tbJD
|m0NESY
|CSGO-hzrMn-jXu8b-R7VH4-hQ9aa-OnMHA
|ropz
|CSGO-HhqGJ-sDkmR-W9oNx-DvQOF-xpuCQ
|sh1ro
|CSGO-oit62-q2AsV-L2SHE-3hoEJ-cMwLA
|b1t
|CSGO-9OysP-sFw9b-dHiXx-VXUA2-hif4D
|XANTARES
|CSGO-UOrzd-vO3VJ-d9GDb-f96Sj-K564E
|Twistzz
|CSGO-9axTZ-n8pEc-uCqW3-SWTK7-3WOAK
|Aleksib
|CSGO-Jp4hk-AfzML-FcpUT-2pfxZ-kSLoD
|apEX
|CSGO-idk3k-MD5qw-6b9rH-tr7u7-KPh8E
|arT
|CSGO-KYFYs-tNLXD-WXmzG-raZEx-8Er7C
|Ax1Le
|CSGO-nZtuj-eHzcb-8fyLe-Cxbwc-NHpEM
|blameF
|CSGO-LdXHk-hatWX-JjEa8-tuLDN-5tbJD
|broky
|CSGO-2uABj-Rr3dC-yhVt3-bXe8v-tDu8O
|cadiaN
|CSGO-OsK33-i3cCK-C3HFj-8NFp3-HpCxH
|degster
|CSGO-i6W7e-7dNbB-7u2hV-vwvQd-97DRE
|deko
|CSGO-9GVqi-ixpNa-JuGa8-ae6hd-H7xDK
|dev1ce
|CSGO-jvnbx-S3xFK-iEJXD-Y27Nd-AO6FP
|electroNic
|CSGO-RF8AU-LQcx8-erXvR-V45TS-Rx6KQ
|ELiGE
|CSGO-BFTzN-avOyU-djZEM-FmwKd-v5TCP
|FalleN
|CSGO-TpORA-p9Ley-TLQ3P-HzXJY-U9z6A
|FlameZ
|CSGO-VxTDO-uUGK3-wsSfC-kO6Yz-iyXsO
|headtr1ck
|CSGO-CmPqs-mhQJt-YmNOa-XhqMq-HvDmQ
|HObbit
|CSGO-tNKL3-nvYRR-MyrEa-Ds9kN-bkWjM
|Hunter
|CSGO-fefXh-O6xYZ-FdCHQ-OP9Kq-qKwLA
|jabbi
|CSGO-4PQMC-kA9Ho-muNQv-9u2BJ-tLXoN
|jame
|CSGO-kQLy3-knZHs-y5tkt-wF7Ca-c8ksF
|JKS
|CSGO-Un7wk-YEcd5-YUnK4-eoFqZ-LbRVP
|karrigan
|CSGO-CP44i-z2D7K-dpJhE-TvPaj-MaMbM
|k0nfig
|CSGO-jPHWX-2Rv8b-oAAaP-eRHBs-pevvE
|KSCERATO
|CSGO-VraXK-7zmqf-LQjcY-7VSZz-PDNfN
|Magisk
|CSGO-Ch7e4-W6rmt-rj9Tw-2HmUn-RfK5O
|NAF
|CSGO-EETNw-LVXuB-spcMc-LmGSt-R5c7L
|Nertz
|CSGO-BKWBy-hHOaB-Hp9CR-hFWX4-T3SKF
|Patsi
|CSGO-ty4wQ-Va3B2-rMK8r-ROvoR-yopJN
|rain
|CSGO-mbppN-WGdqq-XeBH8-bmdyV-fxwPB
|smooya
|CSGO-i2z3i-7o4Qx-u7R8Z-oMHCb-tOUnB
|Spinx
|CSGO-HsTKJ-UzdPk-qvWjm-Y2FDE-eJH8D
|stavn
|CSGO-mw7Mq-5QZfQ-Bj8m7-LHMTr-cVGOP
|Suihy
|CSGO-POePx-nrfn5-rRXKx-tZASS-fcEBM
|SunPayus
|CSGO-fBSrW-FdDK7-5PyDT-44XfM-2zpxA
|tabseN
|CSGO-xjXqo-C9vj8-kzmGn-UKdLu-HRsuL
|w0nderful
|CSGO-jhrTh-eXR6k-6LeUL-C5ukE-FkdVG
|YEKINDAR
|CSGO-7ANjy-XxRae-25YoE-7Bfnp-QQSFE
s1mple CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-h3Pz6-8BasU-DKBXU-e4KEt-YPD3J
One of the most recognisable names in Counter-Strike, s1mple has won more MVP medals than any other CS player in history. Like his name, s1mple's crosshair is straightforward - just a small, thin cyan cross-section. Evidently that's all you need.
ZywOo CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-H3Wb2-YV2FB-VPipW-dx2td-hej5P
AWPer legend Zyw0o may spend a lot of his time scoped in with his sniper rifle of choice, but at all other times his crosshair is a tight quad of green pixels that make for a tiny blocky circle in the centre of one's screen.
NiKo CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-LdXHk-hatWX-JjEa8-tuLDN-5tbJD
NiKo is another name commonly floated when discussing the best Counter-Strike players in the world. His crosshair is more or less identical to Zyw0o's above, but he's one of the few pro players in this list to use a fully white crosshair.
m0NESY CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-hzrMn-jXu8b-R7VH4-hQ9aa-OnMHA
m0NESY is known for being the AWPer for G2 Esports, and has burst onto the scene in recent years as one of the world's best. His crosshair is a very simple cyan cross-section, albeit a bit chunkier than the likes of s1mple's crosshair earlier in this list.
ropz CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-HhqGJ-sDkmR-W9oNx-DvQOF-xpuCQ
FaZe lurker ropz has one of the cleanest crosshairs in the biz - it's essentially the same as s1mple's crosshair, but green instead of cyan.
sh1ro CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-oit62-q2AsV-L2SHE-3hoEJ-cMwLA
Another legendary Counter-Strike AWPer, sh1ro uses an even smaller green crosshair than the majority of his contemporaries.
b1t CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-9OysP-sFw9b-dHiXx-VXUA2-hif4D
For the life of me, I can't tell the difference between b1t's crosshair and s1mple's crosshair at the start of this list. The thin cyan cross-section seems to be a very popular choice among pro players.
XANTARES CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-UOrzd-vO3VJ-d9GDb-f96Sj-K564E
XANTARES has a slightly larger and more spread out crosshair than many in this list, with more space in the crosshair's centre with which to score those all-important headshots in milliseconds.
Twistzz CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-9axTZ-n8pEc-uCqW3-SWTK7-3WOAK
Twistzz's crosshair is near-identical to m0NESY's crosshair above. It's a small, blocky cyan affair with little more than a 2x2 pixel space in the centre.
Aleksib CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-Jp4hk-AfzML-FcpUT-2pfxZ-kSLoD
apEX CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-idk3k-MD5qw-6b9rH-tr7u7-KPh8E
arT CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-KYFYs-tNLXD-WXmzG-raZEx-8Er7C
Ax1Le CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-nZtuj-eHzcb-8fyLe-Cxbwc-NHpEM
blameF CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-LdXHk-hatWX-JjEa8-tuLDN-5tbJD
broky CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-2uABj-Rr3dC-yhVt3-bXe8v-tDu8O
cadiaN CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-OsK33-i3cCK-C3HFj-8NFp3-HpCxH
degster CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-i6W7e-7dNbB-7u2hV-vwvQd-97DRE
deko CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-9GVqi-ixpNa-JuGa8-ae6hd-H7xDK
dev1ce CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-jvnbx-S3xFK-iEJXD-Y27Nd-AO6FP
electroNic CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-RF8AU-LQcx8-erXvR-V45TS-Rx6KQ
ELiGE CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-BFTzN-avOyU-djZEM-FmwKd-v5TCP
FalleN CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-TpORA-p9Ley-TLQ3P-HzXJY-U9z6A
FlameZ CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-VxTDO-uUGK3-wsSfC-kO6Yz-iyXsO
headtr1ck CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-CmPqs-mhQJt-YmNOa-XhqMq-HvDmQ
HObbit CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-tNKL3-nvYRR-MyrEa-Ds9kN-bkWjM
Hunter CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-fefXh-O6xYZ-FdCHQ-OP9Kq-qKwLA
jabbi CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-4PQMC-kA9Ho-muNQv-9u2BJ-tLXoN
jame CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-kQLy3-knZHs-y5tkt-wF7Ca-c8ksF
JKS CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-Un7wk-YEcd5-YUnK4-eoFqZ-LbRVP
karrigan CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-CP44i-z2D7K-dpJhE-TvPaj-MaMbM
k0nfig CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-jPHWX-2Rv8b-oAAaP-eRHBs-pevvE
KSCERATO CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-VraXK-7zmqf-LQjcY-7VSZz-PDNfN
Magisk CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-Ch7e4-W6rmt-rj9Tw-2HmUn-RfK5O
NAF CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-EETNw-LVXuB-spcMc-LmGSt-R5c7L
Nertz CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-BKWBy-hHOaB-Hp9CR-hFWX4-T3SKF
Patsi CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-ty4wQ-Va3B2-rMK8r-ROvoR-yopJN
rain CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-mbppN-WGdqq-XeBH8-bmdyV-fxwPB
smooya CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-i2z3i-7o4Qx-u7R8Z-oMHCb-tOUnB
Spinx CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-HsTKJ-UzdPk-qvWjm-Y2FDE-eJH8D
stavn CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-mw7Mq-5QZfQ-Bj8m7-LHMTr-cVGOP
Suihy CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-POePx-nrfn5-rRXKx-tZASS-fcEBM
SunPayus CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-fBSrW-FdDK7-5PyDT-44XfM-2zpxA
tabseN CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-xjXqo-C9vj8-kzmGn-UKdLu-HRsuL
w0nderful CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-jhrTh-eXR6k-6LeUL-C5ukE-FkdVG
YEKINDAR CS2 crosshair code
Crosshair Code: CSGO-7ANjy-XxRae-25YoE-7Bfnp-QQSFE
That brings our Counter-Strike 2 crosshair codes guide to a close. Hopefully you've found a crosshair or two that you like the look of! While you're here, why not check out our ultimate guide to the best CS2 settings, to give yourself every possible advantage in each Counter-Strike 2 match?