Best CS2 crosshair codes: Pro Counter-Strike 2 crosshair list

Looking for the very best CS2 crosshair codes? Crosshair codes have always been a fundamental part of the Counter-Strike playerbase, allowing players to easily customise their own personal crosshair to match that of their friend, neighbour, or even their favourite pro player. With Counter-Strike 2 newly released and free to play, there's never been a better time to make sure your crosshair is as good as it can possibly be.

In this guide we'll walk you through a whopping 45 of the best Counter-Strike 2 crosshair codes used by some of the best pro players in the world. We'll also show you how to import and copy your own crosshair codes so that you can switch around your crosshair in seconds, and share your perfected crosshair with the world.

How to use CS2 crosshair codes

Crosshair codes in Counter-Strike 2 are a very easy way to share and copy a player's exact crosshair, which means with just a couple of clicks you'll be able to use the crosshairs of some of the top players in the world, without having to mess around with any settings yourself.

Here's how to use crosshair codes in CS2:

Open the Settings menu in CS2. Click on "Game" and then "Crosshair" at the top. In the bottom-right corner of the crosshair preview, click "Share or Import". Paste your desired crosshair code into the box. Click "Import".

You can also copy your own crosshair code by clicking the "Share or Import" button again, and then clicking "Copy Your Code". This will allow you to share your Counter-Strike 2 crosshair code with anyone you like!

Best CS2 crosshair codes list

We've put together a list below of the crosshair codes of some of the very best pro CS2 players in the world. We've got a full 45 pro crosshair codes to choose from, along with close-ups of each crosshair so you can see exactly what yours will look like.

Here are the best Counter-Strike 2 crosshair codes:

Player Crosshair Code s1mple CSGO-h3Pz6-8BasU-DKBXU-e4KEt-YPD3J ZywOo CSGO-H3Wb2-YV2FB-VPipW-dx2td-hej5P NiKo CSGO-LdXHk-hatWX-JjEa8-tuLDN-5tbJD m0NESY CSGO-hzrMn-jXu8b-R7VH4-hQ9aa-OnMHA ropz CSGO-HhqGJ-sDkmR-W9oNx-DvQOF-xpuCQ sh1ro CSGO-oit62-q2AsV-L2SHE-3hoEJ-cMwLA b1t CSGO-9OysP-sFw9b-dHiXx-VXUA2-hif4D XANTARES CSGO-UOrzd-vO3VJ-d9GDb-f96Sj-K564E Twistzz CSGO-9axTZ-n8pEc-uCqW3-SWTK7-3WOAK Aleksib CSGO-Jp4hk-AfzML-FcpUT-2pfxZ-kSLoD apEX CSGO-idk3k-MD5qw-6b9rH-tr7u7-KPh8E arT CSGO-KYFYs-tNLXD-WXmzG-raZEx-8Er7C Ax1Le CSGO-nZtuj-eHzcb-8fyLe-Cxbwc-NHpEM blameF CSGO-LdXHk-hatWX-JjEa8-tuLDN-5tbJD broky CSGO-2uABj-Rr3dC-yhVt3-bXe8v-tDu8O cadiaN CSGO-OsK33-i3cCK-C3HFj-8NFp3-HpCxH degster CSGO-i6W7e-7dNbB-7u2hV-vwvQd-97DRE deko CSGO-9GVqi-ixpNa-JuGa8-ae6hd-H7xDK dev1ce CSGO-jvnbx-S3xFK-iEJXD-Y27Nd-AO6FP electroNic CSGO-RF8AU-LQcx8-erXvR-V45TS-Rx6KQ ELiGE CSGO-BFTzN-avOyU-djZEM-FmwKd-v5TCP FalleN CSGO-TpORA-p9Ley-TLQ3P-HzXJY-U9z6A FlameZ CSGO-VxTDO-uUGK3-wsSfC-kO6Yz-iyXsO headtr1ck CSGO-CmPqs-mhQJt-YmNOa-XhqMq-HvDmQ HObbit CSGO-tNKL3-nvYRR-MyrEa-Ds9kN-bkWjM Hunter CSGO-fefXh-O6xYZ-FdCHQ-OP9Kq-qKwLA jabbi CSGO-4PQMC-kA9Ho-muNQv-9u2BJ-tLXoN jame CSGO-kQLy3-knZHs-y5tkt-wF7Ca-c8ksF JKS CSGO-Un7wk-YEcd5-YUnK4-eoFqZ-LbRVP karrigan CSGO-CP44i-z2D7K-dpJhE-TvPaj-MaMbM k0nfig CSGO-jPHWX-2Rv8b-oAAaP-eRHBs-pevvE KSCERATO CSGO-VraXK-7zmqf-LQjcY-7VSZz-PDNfN Magisk CSGO-Ch7e4-W6rmt-rj9Tw-2HmUn-RfK5O NAF CSGO-EETNw-LVXuB-spcMc-LmGSt-R5c7L Nertz CSGO-BKWBy-hHOaB-Hp9CR-hFWX4-T3SKF Patsi CSGO-ty4wQ-Va3B2-rMK8r-ROvoR-yopJN rain CSGO-mbppN-WGdqq-XeBH8-bmdyV-fxwPB smooya CSGO-i2z3i-7o4Qx-u7R8Z-oMHCb-tOUnB Spinx CSGO-HsTKJ-UzdPk-qvWjm-Y2FDE-eJH8D stavn CSGO-mw7Mq-5QZfQ-Bj8m7-LHMTr-cVGOP Suihy CSGO-POePx-nrfn5-rRXKx-tZASS-fcEBM SunPayus CSGO-fBSrW-FdDK7-5PyDT-44XfM-2zpxA tabseN CSGO-xjXqo-C9vj8-kzmGn-UKdLu-HRsuL w0nderful CSGO-jhrTh-eXR6k-6LeUL-C5ukE-FkdVG YEKINDAR CSGO-7ANjy-XxRae-25YoE-7Bfnp-QQSFE

s1mple CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-h3Pz6-8BasU-DKBXU-e4KEt-YPD3J

One of the most recognisable names in Counter-Strike, s1mple has won more MVP medals than any other CS player in history. Like his name, s1mple's crosshair is straightforward - just a small, thin cyan cross-section. Evidently that's all you need.

ZywOo CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-H3Wb2-YV2FB-VPipW-dx2td-hej5P

AWPer legend Zyw0o may spend a lot of his time scoped in with his sniper rifle of choice, but at all other times his crosshair is a tight quad of green pixels that make for a tiny blocky circle in the centre of one's screen.

NiKo CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-LdXHk-hatWX-JjEa8-tuLDN-5tbJD

NiKo is another name commonly floated when discussing the best Counter-Strike players in the world. His crosshair is more or less identical to Zyw0o's above, but he's one of the few pro players in this list to use a fully white crosshair.

m0NESY CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-hzrMn-jXu8b-R7VH4-hQ9aa-OnMHA

m0NESY is known for being the AWPer for G2 Esports, and has burst onto the scene in recent years as one of the world's best. His crosshair is a very simple cyan cross-section, albeit a bit chunkier than the likes of s1mple's crosshair earlier in this list.

ropz CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-HhqGJ-sDkmR-W9oNx-DvQOF-xpuCQ

FaZe lurker ropz has one of the cleanest crosshairs in the biz - it's essentially the same as s1mple's crosshair, but green instead of cyan.

sh1ro CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-oit62-q2AsV-L2SHE-3hoEJ-cMwLA

Another legendary Counter-Strike AWPer, sh1ro uses an even smaller green crosshair than the majority of his contemporaries.

b1t CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-9OysP-sFw9b-dHiXx-VXUA2-hif4D

For the life of me, I can't tell the difference between b1t's crosshair and s1mple's crosshair at the start of this list. The thin cyan cross-section seems to be a very popular choice among pro players.

XANTARES CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-UOrzd-vO3VJ-d9GDb-f96Sj-K564E

XANTARES has a slightly larger and more spread out crosshair than many in this list, with more space in the crosshair's centre with which to score those all-important headshots in milliseconds.

Twistzz CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-9axTZ-n8pEc-uCqW3-SWTK7-3WOAK

Twistzz's crosshair is near-identical to m0NESY's crosshair above. It's a small, blocky cyan affair with little more than a 2x2 pixel space in the centre.

Aleksib CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-Jp4hk-AfzML-FcpUT-2pfxZ-kSLoD

apEX CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-idk3k-MD5qw-6b9rH-tr7u7-KPh8E

arT CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-KYFYs-tNLXD-WXmzG-raZEx-8Er7C

Ax1Le CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-nZtuj-eHzcb-8fyLe-Cxbwc-NHpEM

blameF CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-LdXHk-hatWX-JjEa8-tuLDN-5tbJD

broky CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-2uABj-Rr3dC-yhVt3-bXe8v-tDu8O

cadiaN CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-OsK33-i3cCK-C3HFj-8NFp3-HpCxH

degster CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-i6W7e-7dNbB-7u2hV-vwvQd-97DRE

deko CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-9GVqi-ixpNa-JuGa8-ae6hd-H7xDK

dev1ce CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-jvnbx-S3xFK-iEJXD-Y27Nd-AO6FP

electroNic CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-RF8AU-LQcx8-erXvR-V45TS-Rx6KQ

ELiGE CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-BFTzN-avOyU-djZEM-FmwKd-v5TCP

FalleN CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-TpORA-p9Ley-TLQ3P-HzXJY-U9z6A

FlameZ CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-VxTDO-uUGK3-wsSfC-kO6Yz-iyXsO

headtr1ck CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-CmPqs-mhQJt-YmNOa-XhqMq-HvDmQ

HObbit CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-tNKL3-nvYRR-MyrEa-Ds9kN-bkWjM

Hunter CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-fefXh-O6xYZ-FdCHQ-OP9Kq-qKwLA

jabbi CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-4PQMC-kA9Ho-muNQv-9u2BJ-tLXoN

jame CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-kQLy3-knZHs-y5tkt-wF7Ca-c8ksF

JKS CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-Un7wk-YEcd5-YUnK4-eoFqZ-LbRVP

karrigan CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-CP44i-z2D7K-dpJhE-TvPaj-MaMbM

k0nfig CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-jPHWX-2Rv8b-oAAaP-eRHBs-pevvE

KSCERATO CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-VraXK-7zmqf-LQjcY-7VSZz-PDNfN

Magisk CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-Ch7e4-W6rmt-rj9Tw-2HmUn-RfK5O

NAF CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-EETNw-LVXuB-spcMc-LmGSt-R5c7L

Nertz CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-BKWBy-hHOaB-Hp9CR-hFWX4-T3SKF

Patsi CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-ty4wQ-Va3B2-rMK8r-ROvoR-yopJN

rain CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-mbppN-WGdqq-XeBH8-bmdyV-fxwPB

smooya CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-i2z3i-7o4Qx-u7R8Z-oMHCb-tOUnB

Spinx CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-HsTKJ-UzdPk-qvWjm-Y2FDE-eJH8D

stavn CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-mw7Mq-5QZfQ-Bj8m7-LHMTr-cVGOP

Suihy CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-POePx-nrfn5-rRXKx-tZASS-fcEBM

SunPayus CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-fBSrW-FdDK7-5PyDT-44XfM-2zpxA

tabseN CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-xjXqo-C9vj8-kzmGn-UKdLu-HRsuL

w0nderful CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-jhrTh-eXR6k-6LeUL-C5ukE-FkdVG

YEKINDAR CS2 crosshair code

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

Crosshair Code: CSGO-7ANjy-XxRae-25YoE-7Bfnp-QQSFE

That brings our Counter-Strike 2 crosshair codes guide to a close. Hopefully you've found a crosshair or two that you like the look of! While you're here, why not check out our ultimate guide to the best CS2 settings, to give yourself every possible advantage in each Counter-Strike 2 match?