Counter-Strike 2 Ranks Explained

Wondering how ranks in Counter-Strike 2 work? Counter-Strike 2 brings quite a few changes to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s ranking system, with different methods of rankings being used between modes. Luckily, we’ve got your back with this quick explanation of rankings in both main modes of CS2.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about ranks in Counter-Strike 2, including how they work in both Premier and Competitive and how they've changed from CS:GO.

How ranks work in CS2 Premier mode

Ranks in CS2’s Premier mode work a little differently than standard Competitive. Instead of having a rank like in Competitive, Premier gives players a more precise CS Rating after ten placement matches, allowing you to tell when exactly you’ll rank up or down. These ratings range from 0 to over 35,000, with each win or loss affecting your CS Rating. Groups of 5,000 elo are assigned different colors as follows:

Grey: 0 - 4,999

0 - 4,999 Light Blue: 5,000 - 9,999

5,000 - 9,999 Blue: 10,000 - 14,999

10,000 - 14,999 Purple: 15,000 - 19,999

15,000 - 19,999 Pink: 20,000 - 24,999

20,000 - 24,999 Red: 25,000 - 29,999

25,000 - 29,999 Gold: 30,000+

To check your CS Rating, view the Premier leaderboard. There are also quite a few other differences between how Premier and Competitive matches work, and we've got them all laid out in our Premier guide.

How ranks work in CS2 Competitive mode

For former CS:GO players, CS2’s Competitive rank system will seem a lot more familiar, with CS:GO’s classic ranks making their return.

In CS2, Competitive players have different ranks per map. For example, one player who frequently queues for Anubis might be ranked Master Guardian I on Anubis but still be at Gold Nova II on other maps. If you’re new to CS2, this will let you familiarize yourself with each map alongside players at your skill level. To see your rank for a map, you’ll need to reach 10 wins on that map. CS2’s Competitive ranks are as follows:

Silver I

Silver II

Silver III

Silver IV

Silver Elite

Silver Elite Master

Gold Nova I

Gold Nova II

Gold Nova III

Gold Nova Master

Master Guardian I

Master Guardian II

Master Guardian Elite

Distinguished Master Guardian

Legendary Eagle

Legendary Eagle Master

Supreme Master First Class

The Global Elite

That's all the information we've got on ranks in Counter-Strike 2! If you're looking for ways to improve your gameplay and increase your rank, we've got you covered with our settings guide, our list of console commands, and our collection of best crosshair codes. Or, if you're yearning for CS2's predecessor, find out how to play CS:GO here — it's still possible!