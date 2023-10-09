Counter-Strike 2 Ranks Explained
How do ranks differ from CS:GO (and between Premier and Competitive)?
Wondering how ranks in Counter-Strike 2 work? Counter-Strike 2 brings quite a few changes to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s ranking system, with different methods of rankings being used between modes. Luckily, we’ve got your back with this quick explanation of rankings in both main modes of CS2.
Here’s everything you’ll need to know about ranks in Counter-Strike 2, including how they work in both Premier and Competitive and how they've changed from CS:GO.
How ranks work in CS2 Premier mode
Ranks in CS2’s Premier mode work a little differently than standard Competitive. Instead of having a rank like in Competitive, Premier gives players a more precise CS Rating after ten placement matches, allowing you to tell when exactly you’ll rank up or down. These ratings range from 0 to over 35,000, with each win or loss affecting your CS Rating. Groups of 5,000 elo are assigned different colors as follows:
- Grey: 0 - 4,999
- Light Blue: 5,000 - 9,999
- Blue: 10,000 - 14,999
- Purple: 15,000 - 19,999
- Pink: 20,000 - 24,999
- Red: 25,000 - 29,999
- Gold: 30,000+
To check your CS Rating, view the Premier leaderboard. There are also quite a few other differences between how Premier and Competitive matches work, and we've got them all laid out in our Premier guide.
How ranks work in CS2 Competitive mode
For former CS:GO players, CS2’s Competitive rank system will seem a lot more familiar, with CS:GO’s classic ranks making their return.
In CS2, Competitive players have different ranks per map. For example, one player who frequently queues for Anubis might be ranked Master Guardian I on Anubis but still be at Gold Nova II on other maps. If you’re new to CS2, this will let you familiarize yourself with each map alongside players at your skill level. To see your rank for a map, you’ll need to reach 10 wins on that map. CS2’s Competitive ranks are as follows:
- Silver I
- Silver II
- Silver III
- Silver IV
- Silver Elite
- Silver Elite Master
- Gold Nova I
- Gold Nova II
- Gold Nova III
- Gold Nova Master
- Master Guardian I
- Master Guardian II
- Master Guardian Elite
- Distinguished Master Guardian
- Legendary Eagle
- Legendary Eagle Master
- Supreme Master First Class
- The Global Elite
That's all the information we've got on ranks in Counter-Strike 2! If you're looking for ways to improve your gameplay and increase your rank, we've got you covered with our settings guide, our list of console commands, and our collection of best crosshair codes. Or, if you're yearning for CS2's predecessor, find out how to play CS:GO here — it's still possible!