3

Zero Escape and Weird West arrive on Game Pass this month

While Narita Boy leaves
A queen consulting in a Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court screenshot.

Cowboy horror RPG Weird West and visual novel Zero Escape: The Nonary Games are among the new additions arriving on the PC Game Pass subscription service in March.

Game Pass is most useful to me when it's offering up games I'm interested in but not so convinced by that I feel ready to spend money on them. Zero Escape: The Nonary Games fits the bill. It's a visual novel filled with life-and-death puzzles and Katharine called it the "top bestest best visual novel of all time, fact, no recounts." That's high praise, but I frequently hate visual novels and so haven't taken the plunge. Its appearance on PC Game Pass makes that easier.

Weird West, meanwhile, is an old school RPG from WolfEye Games, the new studio from Arkane founder Raphael Colantonio. Nate got very excited by a preview buiild, describing it as a mashup of Desperadoes and Dishonored. It's a day one release on Game Pass at the end of the month.

Here's the full list of games coming to PC Game Pass before the end of March:

  • Shredders - March 17th
  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – March 17th
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – March 22nd
  • Norco – March 24th
  • Crusader Kings III – March 29th
  • Weird West – March 31st

While the games leaving the service this month are Madden NFL 20, Narita Boy, Shaddow Warrior 2, and in early April, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken.

Correction: This article originally stated that Crusader Kings 3 had come to PC Game Pass this month; but it didn't, it's been there since launch.

