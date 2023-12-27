If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cursed To Golf is free to keep from the Epic Games Store right now

Swing and a miss or a hole in one?

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

These are salad days for fans of novelty golf, from What The Golf? to Desert Golfing to Turbo Golf Racing. Released in 2022, Cursed To Golf set itself apart from the mini genre by being a golflike roguelike - and it's currently free to keep from the Epic Games Store.

Head over to its store page between now and 4pm GMT tomorrow, December 28th, and you can add it to your account for free. It's part of Epic's holiday season giveaways, where they're revealing a new mystery freebie each day.

Cursed To Golf takes place in golf purgatory, where you have to chip and putt your way through 2D sidescrolling levels of fans, spikes, teleporters and supernatural obstacles. There are over 70 holes to play, offered in a random order on each run. Or each walk, I guess, since this is golf.

Alas, thought the roguelike elements made it a good walk ruined in her Cursed To Golf review.

I’ve played difficult roguelikes where runs take hours and I’ve failed time and time again, but it feels more frustrating here. I think my main quarrel is that Cursed To Golf just doesn’t make failure fun or rewarding. When you’re sent back to the start, nothing changes, and courses aren’t interesting enough to get me excited to retry them. Dungeons switch up their layouts but lackluster course variety and a hesitancy to experiment make golfing through them a grind.

Where it succeeded was in its visual charm, and as a fun throwback to the Flash game era, Rachel wrote.

You may disagree, of course, and right now it's free to find out.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Cursed to Golf

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Arcade Card Games Chuhai Labs Indie Puzzle Sports Thunderful Publishing
About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Deputy Editorial Director

Rock Paper Shotgun's former editor-in-chief and current corporate dad. Also, he continues to write evening news posts for some reason.

Comments