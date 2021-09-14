Cyberpunk 2077's 1.31 update is small but has substantial fixes

The latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch is small, but the bugs it fixes aren't. 1.31 addresses issues that only affected some users, but they include issues that would halt progress on critical quests if they happened. The patch is live now.

There are substantial gameplay fixes, such as correcting "the height of the charged jump" and fixing "an issue where weapon reload speed perks slowed down reload time." V will also "no longer et stuck in falling animation when crashing a motorbike while also having 'The Rock' perk."

Then there are fixes to specific quests, such as Judy failing to spawn in her van during Disasterpiece, and being unable to talk to the Nomads to advance the story in With A Little Help From My Friends.

Plus there are some less significant UI and visual fixes. As noted, the patch notes make clear that not all users experienced these bugs, but I'm still surprised how substantive they are. Cyberpunk 2077 broke in several ways when I was playing it for my review, but I assumed several previous major patches had dealt with anything large enough to halt play. (Importantly: I also still like the game a lot despite the bugs I encountered.)

Here's the full change list:

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where after upgrading an item with a quest tag, the base version of said item wasn't removed from the inventory.

Fixed an issue where weapon reload speed perks slowed down reload time.

Corrected the height of the charged jump.

Adjusted enemies' stealth detection speed dependent on game difficulty.

V will no longer get stuck in falling animation when crashing a motorbike while also having "The Rock" perk.

Quests & Open World

Fixed an issue where Judy didn't spawn in her van on Jig-Jig Street.

Thorton Galena "Rattler" will no longer become invulnerable after the quest is completed.

Fixed an issue where the quest could reactivate with the objective "Go to the final fight" on saves made on game version 1.22.

Fixed an issue where the objective "Wait for the nomads" could persist on the screen long after player's arrival at the junction.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to interact with the nomads to discuss the plan.

Fixed an issue where player's car could get stuck between a blockade and a guardrail, preventing them from returning to the car and blocking progress.

Visual

Fixed an issue where roads after rain did not look wet, which was the result of ongoing work on the Wet Surfaces System. In 1.31 wet surfaces should look more detailed than they did even before the issue occurred.

Removed hair and/or eyebrows in cases where they were set to "off" in earlier game versions.

Fixed an issue where shooting with a Tech weapon caused a momentary blinding light.

With a Little Help from My Friends — fixed an issue where Carol was missing her tablet or sitting in the air during a scene.

UI

Returned missing descriptions in Overheat and Short Circuit quickhack tooltips.

Returned missing descriptions for Backpacker, Resist!, Osmosis and Footloose clothing mods.

Miscellaneous