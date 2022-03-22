Cyberpunk 2077's 1.52 update mainly fixes quests, but includes smaller changes

As is tradition by now, Cyberpunk 2077 has released its latest extremely long list of fixes. This time it focuses on cleaning up quests, and a miscellaneous number of other bugs.

The main attraction is specific quests that have been altered. For example, in the quest Automatic Love, walking into a wall inside a lift will not cause instant death anymore. Also you can shower in the Nomad Camp now. A handful of Gigs have been sorted out too.

The majority of the fixes left aren't very substantial. They’ve fixed cars randomly spawning in traffic when driving too fast, vehicles summoned by the player spawning far away, and they’ve also corrected some animations and displaced objects in certain scenes. And the fact I can say this isn’t that substantial is more of a commentary on Cyberpunk 2077 than I’m intending it to be.

There are a few other smaller bugs corrected as well, like "an issue where first equip animation could be played repeatedly after recovering a throwing knife." Everything else is console specific, apart from one item: aggressive crowds are now enabled on Stadia. Oddly threatening.

Graham’s review of Cyberpunk 2077 highlighted how janky the game was at release, and when he returned to it recently he noted that all the fixes mean the game works, but its "real strengths and weaknesses remain unchanged". While it’s clear CD Projekt Red are adamant on fixing the game, you have to wonder if priorities are gonna shift now that the studio's working on a new game in the Witcher series. And it’s impossible to think about that without the allegedly crunch-heavy production Cyberpunk was developed under.