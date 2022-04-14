Cyberpunk 2077's expansion will arrive in 2023

Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion will arrive in 2023, according to the game's Twitter account. The tweet offers a little more detail after today's CD Projekt Red investor call, in which it was confirmed that development work on the expansion was on the docket for 2022.

As it was mentioned in @CDPROJEKTRED_IR financial call moments ago, Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year 🦾 https://t.co/rq1w6RDTDL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 14, 2022

"Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year," says the tweet.

In a slide from the investor call, "Development work on Cyberpunk 2077 expansion" and "Further support for Cyberpunk 2077" were two bulletpoints under the title "Production plans for 2022." There was also reference to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next gen patch, and work at the newly acquired The Molasses Flood on an "unannounced project based on one of our franchises."

Cyberpunk 2077's expansion was publicly acknowledged prior to the game's release, but work on it was delayed while CDPR instead focus on patching the game. They've done that several times in the past 17 months, with version 1.5 launching back in February with the biggest changes yet. It includes a revamp of several of the RPG's skills, new apartments to buy, and vastly improved AI.

Here's what penniless, middle-aged burnout and former RPS editor Graham had to say when he revisited Night City after the patch, while still being overall positive on the game:

Do these changes turn levelling in Cyberpunk 2077 into a rich exercise in defining your playstyle? Sadly not, because the changes still don't - and likely can't - go far enough. A lot of the remaining perks continue to offer just small percentage tweaks, and in a game where your actions are also being shaped by weapon stats and installed cyberware, the impact of your decisions in the perk tree still never feel satisfying. I invested most of my points in the "Annihilation" tree this time, the name of which alone suggests exciting things, but most of the time I couldn't tell the difference after unlocking a new perk there. Am I really now reloading shotguns 10% faster after killing an enemy? If you say so, Cybes.

Personally, I'm ready and eager for a Cyberpunk 2077 expansion - some of the game's endings hint at where that expansion might go - but it's not a surprise to me that it won't be ready until next year. If it means it launches in a better state than the base game did, they can take as long as they want.