Cyberpunk 2077's Netflix anime gets first trailer and September release date

Footage from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners debuted during Geeked Week
News by CJ Wheeler
Published on
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime from Studio Trigger produced by CD Projekt and Netflix.

Wake up, samurai, because Cyberpunk 2077’s animated series Edgerunners is finally sliding its motorcycle onto Netflix in September. The announcement came as part of the streaming behemoth’s Geeked Week promotion of its upcoming movies, TV and games, which debuted the first footage of the new show. Watch the teaser below:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is from the anime studio behind Kill La Kill.

CD Projekt and Netflix revealed they were working together on an animated series called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners set in the game’s universe all the way back in that most jacked-in of years, 2020. The show is being created by Studio Trigger, which you might recognise from anime hits such as Kill La Kill and Little Witch Academia. You can tell it's definitely Cyberpunk because of that jacket with the weird collar.

Edgerunners will be a ten-episode show not related to the story of Cyberpunk 2077. It follows two characters: David and Lucy. They’re designed by Yoh Yoshinari, known for his work on Little Witch Academia, Gurren Lagann and Valkyrie Profile. David is a street kid who chooses to become a mercenary outlaw known as an ‘edgerunner’ to survive. Hiroyuki Imaishi of Gurren Lagann and Kill La Kill is directing, while Silent Hill’s Akira Yamaoka provides the score.

