Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' new trailer channels Ghost In The Shell to bring its cyborg posse together

“Where chrome exceeds the flesh”
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an upcoming anime from Studio Trigger and Netflix loosely based on CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 RPG.

With only a month or so to go until the anime spin-off of Cyberpunk 2077 hits screens, Netflix and CD Projekt have fired out a full trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It has a little more background for the main characters, and introduces their cyborg posse. Watch the very edgy trailer below.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, but it's an entirely new story.

Wow, that was a lot of explosions. The new trailer reveals some of the supporting characters who’ll be turning up to cyberpunk in Edgerunners, and there’s a dash of romance too. My favourite characters in anime are usually the giant stoic blokes who belly laugh at the lead, so massive lad Maine seems like a welcome addition. There’s a completely naked and very dangerous-looking lady called Kiwi, and probably the punkest of the cyberpunks Pilar. The cast’s rounded out by the door-booting Dorio and shouty shooty teen Rebecca. You wouldn’t want to mess with any of these people.

Netflix and CD Projekt revealed they were planning on giving the Cyberpunk world the Ghost In The Shell treatment back in 2020, but they’ve been working on it since 2018. Edgerunners isn’t related to the story of Cyberpunk 2077, instead focusing on two new characters going by the very futuristic-sounding names of David and Lucy. They’re designed by Yoh Yoshinari, known for Little Witch Academia, Gurren Lagann and Valkyrie Profile. The show is produced by Studio Trigger, which you might be familiar with from the flamboyant Kill La Kill anime.

CD Projekt’s Rafał Jaki is showrunner and executive producer on Edgerunners. Gurren Lagann and Kill La Kill’s Hiroyuki Imaishi is directing. Rather awesomely, the show’s score is provided by Silent Hill’s Akira Yamaoka. That explains the bad-ass guitars.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Akira-slides its motorbike onto Netflix in September. Still no firm date on exactly when though.

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

