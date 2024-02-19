Deep Rock Galactic’s new prop hunt mode is cute, even if no-one will play it with me

Ore-poaching co-op shooter Deep Rock Galactic was updated today, primarily to address a series of longstanding technical issues but also to encourage you to get sozzled and turn into a filing cabinet. The patch adds a new Hidden Dwarf Double IPA bevvy to the space rig hub's bar, and duly necking it will initiate a prop hunt minigame among your squad of dwarven miners.

Fair enough! I’ve spent hours in the space rig, only some of them drunk off the existing menu, and still hadn’t fully appreciated how its detritus-rich catwalks and workbenches could actually lend themselves to a prop hunt mode. The fact that certain set dressings always get kicked around anyway can also add some vital ambiguity: is that misplaced barrel a player, or did the Scout just boot one into the launch bay so he’d get the angry mission control voice line?

It’s a neat little addition, or at least, I think it is, as hardly any of my fellow bearded wage slaves seem interested in helping me test drive it. In most lobbies I’ve joined, most folk are either already raring to bundle into the drop pod to get a mission going, or are busy downing pints of the more useful, buff-granting beers. Understandable – most people wouldn’t want a stranger barging into their workplace to demand an immediate round of Secret Hitler – but also, um, I would like to play the fun new thing, in this videogame. Ah well.

As for the maintenance part of this maintenance update, you can read the full patch notes on Steam - it’s mostly fixes for various systems and interactions not working as intended. For example, did you know that enemy bug armour has never technically functioned properly? It does now! Though some weapons also get more reliable armour-breaking capabilities, evening the odds on higher difficulties.

Whole new features, like the prop hunt minigame, were previously reserved for DRG’s big seasonal updates. It looks like these smaller patches will remain the new norm for a while, as the upcoming Season 5 was previously delayed until June 2024. That’s to give developers Ghost Ship Games the room to work on roguelite spin-off Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, as well to help out with Funday Games’ Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. Which is very good, by the by.