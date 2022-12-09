Destiny 2: Lightfall almost looks good enough to make me forget the grind

A new trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall hot and fresh out of The Geoffries tonight certainly makes the next expansion for Bungie's MMOFPS look cool. Neomuna, the neon capital megacity of Neptune, is very pretty. The new 'Strand' powers of grappling hooks and rope darts look dead cool. Bungie always have good trailers. It doesn't show any of the mindnumbing grind you'll be forced through to play the best bits but hey, that's trailers.

Lightfall will kick off the penultimate chapter of Destiny's "Light and Darkness saga". Our absolute best mate and favourite game show host, Emperor Calus has turned out to be dead serious about wanting to watch the end of the universe and has become a full-on Disciple of the Witness. So off we go to Neptune to fend off his new forces, pushing back with our new 'Strand' subclasses.

Seeing that Hunter zoom around an unruined corner of humanity's grand reach out into the stars, swinging on the grappling hook and swooshing the rope dart, rope dart makes me really want to return to Destiny 2. I adore that big sci-fantasy setting and that fast violence. Then I remember the grind which made quit and the tired seasonal model and I can't go back. Destiny 2 remains a phenomenal FPS trapped inside a garbage MMO.

After this expansion, expect a year seasons to build up to the saga's final expansion, The Final Shape. And after that, Bungie have said they do plan to continue Destiny 2. Lightfall will also see Bungie stop removing older expansions. No more shuffling things you've paid for into the 'Destiny Content Vault' with this launch.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is coming on the 28th of February, 2023 to Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. It'll cost £40/€50/$50, or £80/€100/$100 to also get the Annual Pass with the next year of season.

For more of the latest news and trailers, check out our Game Awards 2022 hub. We're also live-blogging the show as it happens right here.