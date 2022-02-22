If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is live and throwing errors

Patch notes are up, too
A Titan, Warlock, and Hunter in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's new armour.

Destiny 2's latest expansion, The Witch Queen, is live now. It brings the arrival of Savathûn, the Hive god of cunning and lies, who has blessed her followers with the same power as Guardians.

It's also bringing queues, because it's a big new live service game.

Watch on YouTube

Bungie's dedicated supporter Twitter account tweeted a couple of hours ago to say that, "due to hig player volume, players logging intot he game will be placed in a queue." That's pretty normal.

A queue is better than not getting into the game at all. "We're investigating issues where some PC performance optimization apps for graphic cards and fan speed control are causing Destiny 2 to crash," Bungie wrote in a subsequent tweet. "Players encountering issues are encouraged to fully exit out of these applications before launching the game."

Which sounds straightforward, although the responses contain complaints of lots of other errors. Through which I'm learned that Destiny's error codes are all kind of cute. Not sure I could even be cross if I got "Error Code: Bean".

Aside from the tall murder lady, the new expansion introduces glaives, a whole new weapon type, a rework of Void classes, and a new weapon crafting system. Bungie have also put out complete patch notes, which includes a previously unannounced nerf to the Protective Light mod because, the notes say, it "was previously too dominant and felt too much like a must-take mod."

I will experience all of these things vicariously via Alice O, who named it one of her most anticipated games of the year. If you want to experience it directly, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is £35/€40 from Steam.

