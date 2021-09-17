Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed is in development

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed has been announced. It's a ground-up remake of the 2006 third-person action game, in which you go on a globe-trotting adventure as a devious alien. Reprobed follows in the footsteps of last year's remake of the first Destroy All Humans, and comes from the same developer, Black Forest Games.

Here's the gameplay trailer, and I'll pop the cinematic announcement at the end:

The official announcement of DAH2: Reprobed happened during THQ Nordic's 10th anniversary showcase, but is far from a surprise. The game was announced seemingly by accident the PlayStation Twitter account earlier this week, and the trailer remained online. THQ Nordic themselves teased the sequel at the end of a sale trailer back in February.

Destroy All Humans 2 took place ten years after the first game, shifting into the '60s, and let players travel through fictional versions of San Francisco, London, Tokyo and ultimately the moon. As well as blasting away at earth's popular with beam weapons, it also had the ability to stealth through sections by body snatching humans. In pre-alpha footage shown to press during a pre-event briefing, we also saw fancy new building destruction tech while piloting a flying saucer.

I was never the biggest fan of the Destroy All Humans games back in the day. They seemed like mediocre action games with a tacky, anal probe-centred sense of humour. The remake of DAH1 got a similar spread of mixed and middling reviews, but then, it also sold over a million copies, though, so am I out of touch? (No, it's the gamers that are wrong.)